Porsche Increased Deliveries in First Nine Months of Year

By Kim Richters



Volkswagen Group AG's (VOW.XE) Porsche AG said Wednesday that it slightly increased its world-wide vehicle deliveries in the first nine months of the year.

The sports-car maker said deliveries increased 2.9% to 202,318 units from the same period last year, when it delivered 196,562 vehicles.

The increase was particularly due to higher demand in China and the U.S., the company said.

Also on Wednesday, Volkswagen's Audi AG said it delivered 1.36 million vehicles in the January-September period, a decline of 3.6% from the year earlier.

In September, Audi delivered 145,400 units world-wide, an increase of 4.5%, the company said.

