Porsche Increased Deliveries in First Nine Months of Year

10/09/2019 | 11:29am BST

By Kim Richters

Volkswagen Group AG's (VOW.XE) Porsche AG said Wednesday that it slightly increased its world-wide vehicle deliveries in the first nine months of the year.

The sports-car maker said deliveries increased 2.9% to 202,318 units from the same period last year, when it delivered 196,562 vehicles.

The increase was particularly due to higher demand in China and the U.S., the company said.

Also on Wednesday, Volkswagen's Audi AG said it delivered 1.36 million vehicles in the January-September period, a decline of 3.6% from the year earlier.

In September, Audi delivered 145,400 units world-wide, an increase of 4.5%, the company said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.98% 806 Delayed Quote.4.09%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 1.17% 58.6 Delayed Quote.12.20%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.60% 150.02 Delayed Quote.7.33%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 246 B
EBIT 2019 17 728 M
Net income 2019 13 431 M
Finance 2019 21 841 M
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 5,50x
P/E ratio 2020 5,12x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 74 861 M
