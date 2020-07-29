Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/29 11:43:17 am
137.79 EUR   -2.83%
11:13aSweden's Northvolt Raises $1.6 Billion for Battery Factories With EU Backing
DJ
04:40aSweden's Northvolt raises $1.6 billion in debt financing
RE
07/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Visa, Pfizer, McDonald’s
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sweden's Northvolt Raises $1.6 Billion for Battery Factories With EU Backing

07/29/2020 | 11:13am EDT

By Adam Clark

Sweden's Northvolt AB said Wednesday that it has secured $1.6 billion in debt financing to back its battery-factory plans, including backing from a European Union investment fund.

The package brings Northvolt's total fundraising to $3 billion as it builds two lithium-ion battery 'gigafactories' in Sweden and Germany, betting on a wave of demand from electric-vehicle manufacturers and other clean-energy companies.

Of the total, $350 million comes in the form of a loan agreement with the European Investment Bank. The agreement is supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments, an EU-backed fund launched in 2015 to support key sectors of the economy.

Set up by former Tesla executives, part of Northvolt's pitch for investment has been that Europe needs its own supply chain for the transition to electric vehicles, to avoid losing jobs in the crucial automotive sector. Earlier this month it signed a 2 billion-euro ($2.35 billion) supply contract for battery cells with BMW AG, adding a European supplier to the German car maker's existing partners in Asia.

"Northvolt has been among our frontrunners, set to build Europe's first home-grown Gigafactory for lithium-ion battery cells, with a minimal carbon footprint. By supporting this state-of-the-art project, we also confirm our resolve to boost Europe's resilience and strategic autonomy in key industries and technologies," said Maros Sefcovic, an EU official who oversees the European Battery Alliance.

Northvolt said it is targeting 25% market share in Europe by 2030, with around 150 gigawatt-hours of annual production capacity. Its first factory in Sweden is scheduled to begin production in 2021, followed by its joint factory in Germany with Volkswagen AG in 2024.

Volkswagen invested EUR900 million in its partnership with Northvolt last year, taking a stake of around 20% stake.

"The momentum for electrification is stronger than ever. Our customers need large volumes of high-quality batteries with a low CO2 footprint, and Europe must build a fully regionalized value chain to support them," said Peter Carlsson, co-founder and chief executive of Northvolt.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -2.61% 58.23 Delayed Quote.-18.24%
FASTPARTNER AB (PUBL) 3.32% 71.7 Delayed Quote.-30.21%
TESLA, INC. 3.30% 1522.8946 Delayed Quote.252.95%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -3.00% 137.6 Delayed Quote.-19.54%
Financials
Sales 2020 212 B 250 B 250 B
Net income 2020 3 280 M 3 861 M 3 861 M
Net cash 2020 23 901 M 28 135 M 28 135 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 73 208 M 85 794 M 86 177 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 670 011
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 163,88 €
Last Close Price 141,80 €
Spread / Highest target 70,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.54%85 794
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-16.61%174 684
DAIMLER AG-19.33%49 931
BMW AG-18.24%45 255
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-14.23%44 553
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-28.06%37 680
