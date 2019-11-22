Log in
VOLKSWAGEN AG

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Talks stall over thousands of job cuts at VW's Audi: sources

11/22/2019
The logo of Audi carmaker is seen at the entrance of a showroom in Nice

Volkswagen's premium unit Audi wants to cut thousands of jobs to fund a costly transition to electric vehicles, but talks with powerful labor representatives have hit a logjam, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Volkswagen tapped former BMW executive Markus Duesmann to take the helm at Audi from April next year after the German premium brand lost key engineering know-how and influence in the wake of the 2015 diesel-cheating scandal.

Weekly magazine Der Spiegel on Friday said Audi is pushing for 4,000 to 5,000 positions to be eliminated in negotiations, which are led by Audi's interim boss Bram Schot.

Audi, which has a 61,000 strong workforce in Germany, declined to comment, as did its works council.

A sticking point is the demand by organized labor to extend an existing moratorium on forced redundancies from 2025 until 2030, the sources said.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz in Munich; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.50% 804 Delayed Quote.2.30%
BMW AG 0.64% 74.07 Delayed Quote.4.10%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.42% 177.08 Delayed Quote.26.94%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 248 B
EBIT 2019 17 831 M
Net income 2019 13 797 M
Finance 2019 21 433 M
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 6,36x
P/E ratio 2020 6,05x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 88 623 M
