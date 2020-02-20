Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/20 01:18:26 pm
169.97 EUR   -0.09%
12:57pTHE EIGHTH GENERATION OF AN ICON : World première of the new Golf GTI in Geneva
PU
12:28pVOLKSWAGEN : CFO to Step Down in June 2021 -- Update
DJ
09:02aVOLKSWAGEN : Skoda Auto to Re-Enter Sri Lankan Market
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

The eighth generation of an icon: World première of the new Golf GTI in Geneva

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 12:57pm EST

The GTI's secret of success is that its DNA has never changed. It still has a clean design, front-wheel drive, the most agile running gear, a powerful petrol engine, insignias like the red stripe in the radiator grille, and chequered seat covers. But the Golf GTI also became an icon because Volkswagen continually reinvented it, all along combining tradition with innovation. And that's also the case in 2020. Volkswagen has digitalised and networked the new Golf GTI, catapulting it into the future with a multitude of intelligent assistance systems and a both powerful and stylish design.

The new Golf GTI is one of the first compact sports cars to communicate via Car2X with other vehicles, taking safety to a whole new level. As the first sports car in its class, the Golf GTI can be driven with Travel Assist up to a speed of 210 km/h. This is the first generation of Golf GTI to have a completely digitalised interior landscape of displays and controls. The new generation also has both the red stripe on the radiator grille and an optional LED crossbar integrated in the daytime running lights.

The power delivery of the GTI turbo engine will exceed expectations. The same can be said of the running gear, which can be set precisely by the driver in conjunction with a new DCC generation (adaptive chassis control). Some things have remained the same, however: the perfect ergonomics of the standard chequered sports seats. And so once again the true essence of a compact sports car is unveiled - and will make its debut in Geneva.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 17:56:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
12:57pTHE EIGHTH GENERATION OF AN ICON : World première of the new Golf GTI in Geneva
PU
12:28pVOLKSWAGEN : CFO to Step Down in June 2021 -- Update
DJ
09:02aVOLKSWAGEN : Skoda Auto to Re-Enter Sri Lankan Market
DJ
08:40aVOLKSWAGEN : CFO Frank Witter to Step Down in June 2021, Sources Say
DJ
08:16aVOLKSWAGEN : Date of Disclosure of Financial Reports 2020
PU
07:16aVOLKSWAGEN : to resume talks over German class action on emissions
RE
06:20aVOLKSWAGEN : Two youngsters test for Audi in Formula E
AQ
06:15aVOLKSWAGEN : CFO to Leave in Summer of 2021 -Manager Magazin
DJ
05:41aVOLKSWAGEN : CFO set to leave in June 2021 - source
RE
04:00aVOLKSWAGEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 250 B
EBIT 2019 18 037 M
Net income 2019 13 982 M
Finance 2019 21 388 M
Yield 2019 3,56%
P/E ratio 2019 6,06x
P/E ratio 2020 5,86x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 85 761 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 203,00  €
Last Close Price 170,12  €
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.47%92 585
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.74%188 304
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-4.59%49 901
DAIMLER AG-13.37%49 398
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.00%46 653
BMW AG-10.51%45 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group