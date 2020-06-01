Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/01 03:25:54 pm
136.74 EUR   +3.20%
03:22pVOLKSWAGEN : says ready to restart Mexico operations on June 15
RE
02:52pU.S. APPEALS COURT : Volkswagen may face 'enormous' diesel liability
RE
12:21pItaly new car sales fall 50% year-on-year in May
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. appeals court: Volkswagen may face 'enormous' diesel liability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 02:52pm EDT
The Volkswagen logo is seen on a vehicle at the New York Auto Show in New York

A U.S. appeals court ruled Monday Volkswagen AG may face "enormous" additional liability in the "Dieselgate" scandal finding that two counties can enforce regulations against the German automaker for tampering with post-sale vehicles.

The court said it recognized the ruling "may result in the imposition of unexpected (and enormous) liability on Volkswagen." Volkswagen admitted to using illegal software to cheat U.S. pollution tests in 2015, triggering a global backlash against diesel vehicles that has so far cost it 30 billion euros ($33.3 billion) in fines, penalties and buyback costs.

VW did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Jonathan Stempel, Editing by Franklin Paul)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:22pVOLKSWAGEN : says ready to restart Mexico operations on June 15
RE
02:52pU.S. APPEALS COURT : Volkswagen may face 'enormous' diesel liability
RE
12:21pItaly new car sales fall 50% year-on-year in May
RE
05:29aTRATON : Truckmaker Scania signals lay-offs, has 5,000 more staff than needed
RE
05/31BMW : German ministry proposes ?5 billion car bonus scheme - sources
RE
05/30VOLKSWAGEN : VW Bets Big on China Electric Cars, Batteries
DJ
05/29DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : 'Business is restarting' - German executives fly back to Ch..
RE
05/29TECH TALK : Audi, Traffic Light Information and the future of what-and how-to dr..
AQ
05/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Trump vs Twitter, Amazon hires, Cisco makes new purchase..
05/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 214 B 238 B 238 B
Net income 2020 4 909 M 5 462 M 5 462 M
Net cash 2020 17 430 M 19 393 M 19 393 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 69 343 M 77 159 M 77 151 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 670 011
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 155,35 €
Last Close Price 132,50 €
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.82%77 091
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.89%173 495
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-9.83%44 632
DAIMLER AG-32.39%39 701
BMW AG-28.08%37 828
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.29%37 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group