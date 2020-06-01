Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. court refuses to shield VW in diesel scandal lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 10:23pm EDT

By David Shepardson and Jonathan Stempel

A U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday that Volkswagen AG cannot escape potential financial penalties from two counties in Florida and Utah that may amount to a "staggering" additional liability arising from the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal.

The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, sitting in Anchorage, Alaska, was a victory for Utah's Salt Lake County and Florida's Hillsborough County. The counties sued VW for causing excess diesel emissions harmful to the environment and could in theory seek billions of dollars in damages.

Volkswagen settled U.S. criminal and civil actions prompted by the cheating scandal for more than $20 billion, but that did not shield it from liability from local and state governments, the 9th Circuit noted.

The 9th Circuit found that nothing in the Clean Air Act "raises the inference that Congress intended to place manufacturers beyond the reach of state and local governments."

Volkswagen has admitted to using illegal software to cheat U.S. pollution tests in 2015, allowing up to 40 times legally allowable emissions.

The judges wrote that they were "mindful that our conclusion may result in staggering liability for Volkswagen. But this result is due to conduct that could not have been anticipated by Congress: Volkswagen's intentional tampering with post-sale vehicles to increase air pollution."

The two counties each have penalties of $5,000 per day for tampering violations and had a combined total of at least 6,100 polluting VW diesel vehicles. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, who had ruled in the case in 2018, noted at the time that "the potential penalties could reach $30.6 million per day and $11.2 billion per year."

Volkswagen vowed to seek further review by the 9th Circuit or the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary, saying the ruling conflicts with the findings of other courts.

"Those other courts rightly recognized the chaos that would ensue if thousands of localities can regulate manufacturers' updates of their software systems, which are an inherent feature of modern vehicles and, in this case, reduced emissions," Volkswagen said.

The scandal triggered a global backlash against diesel vehicles that has so far cost VW 30 billion euros ($33.3 billion) in fines, penalties and vehicle buyback costs.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Will Dunham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
12:22aVW closes $2.6 billion investment in self-driving startup Argo AI
RE
06/01U.S. court refuses to shield VW in diesel scandal lawsuits
RE
06/01VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
RE
06/01VOLKSWAGEN : says ready to restart Mexico operations on June 15
RE
06/01Italy new car sales fall 50% year-on-year in May
RE
06/01TRATON : Truckmaker Scania signals lay-offs, has 5,000 more staff than needed
RE
05/31BMW : German ministry proposes ?5 billion car bonus scheme - sources
RE
05/30VOLKSWAGEN : VW Bets Big on China Electric Cars, Batteries
DJ
05/29DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : 'Business is restarting' - German executives fly back to Ch..
RE
05/29TECH TALK : Audi, Traffic Light Information and the future of what-and how-to dr..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 214 B 238 B 238 B
Net income 2020 4 909 M 5 461 M 5 461 M
Net cash 2020 17 430 M 19 392 M 19 392 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 69 343 M 77 159 M 77 148 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 670 011
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 155,35 €
Last Close Price 132,50 €
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.82%77 159
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.89%173 495
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-9.83%44 632
DAIMLER AG-32.39%39 701
BMW AG-28.08%37 828
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-26.39%37 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group