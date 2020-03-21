Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

VW CEO warns factory closures may drag on for weeks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 05:20pm EDT
Diess, Volkswagen's new CEO, poses during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin

Volkswagen AG CEO Herbert Diess on Saturday warned that the coronavirus crisis may force the company to keep its factories shut for longer than initially planned.

?Most of our factories are closing for two weeks, in some regions for three. It is likely that these measures will last," Diess said in a Linkedin post https://bit.ly/33CpfPx.

The company's brands include Volkswagen, Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Ducati, Lamborghini, Porsche, Seat and Skoda.

"The spreading of the virus will not have come to a standstill in several weeks from now. So that we need to be ready, to live with this threat for a long time - until effective medicines or a vaccination are available,? Diess said.

Volkswagen is taking measures to secure liquidity, its supply chains, and to continue with strategic projects such as the launch of the company's ID.3 electric car and the supply of battery cells.

Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 2,705 to reach 16,662, the Department for Infectious Diseases at the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

Volkswagen on Tuesday said it was suspending production at factories across Europe.

It also said that uncertainty about the impact of the virus meant it was impossible to give forecasts for this year.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:20pVW CEO warns factory closures may drag on for weeks
RE
02:54aVOLKSWAGEN : to close factories in Mexico to protect public health
RE
03/20U.S. auto industry backs tax relief, delaying USMCA start after coronavirus
RE
03/20Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
RE
03/20Fiat, Toyota, Renault latest to announce auto production halt in Brazil over ..
RE
03/20CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN TO CUT EUROPE, : IHS Markit
RE
03/20Germany will block foreign takeovers to avoid economy sell-out
RE
03/20Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs in Spain
RE
03/20PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Maintains Margin Target Despite Coronavirus
DJ
03/20VOLKSWAGEN : Donates 200,000 Face Masks to German Health System
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 250 B
EBIT 2019 18 096 M
Net income 2019 13 919 M
Finance 2019 21 485 M
Yield 2019 6,40%
P/E ratio 2019 3,33x
P/E ratio 2020 4,55x
EV / Sales2019 0,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 50 085 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 179,82  €
Last Close Price 94,13  €
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 91,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-46.59%53 601
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.19%158 676
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.26%35 341
BMW AG-43.44%28 923
DAIMLER AG-54.07%25 962
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-50.44%25 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group