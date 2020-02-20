Log in
VOLKSWAGEN AG

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/20/2020 | 03:40am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.02.2020 / 09:36
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VOLKSWAGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2020
Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2019_d.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2020
Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2019_e.pdf

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2020_d.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2020_e.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2020
Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2019_d.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2020
Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2019_e.pdf

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2020_d.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2020_e.pdf

20.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AG
Berliner Ring 2
38440 Wolfsburg
Germany
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir

 
End of News DGAP News Service

979773  20.02.2020 

© EQS 2020
