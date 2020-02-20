DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



20.02.2020 / 09:54

VOLKSWAGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 29, 2020Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q1_2020_d.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 29, 2020Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q1_2020_e.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 29, 2020Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2020_d.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 29, 2020Address: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2020_e.pdf

