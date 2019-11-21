Volkswagen : Alexander Seitz, most recently CFO at Audi, becomes the Board member responsible for Controlling and Accounting at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand effective March 1, 2020. In this function, he succeeds Dr. Arno Antlitz, who in turn becomes the Board member responsible for Finance at Audi. ...
0
11/21/2019 | 09:41am EST
Personnel changes in the brand Board of Management
Alexander Seitz to become CFO at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand
Murat Aksel named brand Board member for Procurement
Arno Antlitz and Dirk Große-Loheide move to Audi Board of Management
Read further
Alexander Seitz, most recently CFO at Audi, becomes the Board member responsible for Controlling and Accounting at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand effective March 1, 2020. In this function, he succeeds Dr. Arno Antlitz, who in turn becomes the Board member responsible for Finance at Audi. Furthermore, Murat Aksel, most recently Senior Vice President Purchasing and Supplier Network Americas at BMW, will take up the position of Board member for Procurement at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand effective July 1, 2020. Aksel succeeds Dirk Große-Loheide, who moves to Audi as the Board of Management member responsible for Procurement effective from the earlier date of April 1, 2020. These upcoming changes ensure the dissemination and constant exchange of knowledge and experience in top management functions, as elsewhere, within the Volkswagen Group and across brand boundaries.
Read further
Alexander Seitz
Alexander Seitz (57) holds a Master of Business Administration degree and has been with the Volkswagen Group since 2005. He began his career at Daimler-Benz AG in 1987, assuming various positions in the Accounting, Controlling and Procurement departments. In 1995, Seitz moved to Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, subsequently holding executive positions in Procurement for DaimlerChrysler AG and the Chrysler Corporation in the USA from 2000. Following his move to Volkswagen, Seitz headed Groupwide Procurement for powertrains, joined the executive management of Volkswagen do Brasil in 2008, and became First Vice President & Commercial Executive Vice President of SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd. in Shanghai in 2013, before being appointed member of the Board of Management responsible for Finance at Audi.
Read further
Dr. Arno Antlitz
Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Brand, with responsibility for 'Controlling and Accounting'
Dr. Arno Antlitz (49) holds a doctorate in industrial engineering and has been the member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Passenger Cars responsible for Controlling and Accounting since 2010. As a Board of Management member, he has also held responsibility for the North America Region since 2018. He began his career in 1999 at the management consulting firm McKinsey&Company. His main areas of expertise included strategy, organization and cost optimization in the automotive and component supplier industry. Having moved to Volkswagen in 2004, he was given responsibility for global product controlling at the Volkswagen brand in 2005.
Read further
Murat Aksel
Murat Aksel (47) holds a degree in industrial engineering from Technische Universität Kaiserslautern. He began his career in purchasing at Opel in Rüsselsheim in 1998. He assumed management functions in supply chain management at General Motors and Fiat in Turin in 2001, before moving to Shanghai as Executive Director Electrical Vehicle and Powertrain at General Motors in 2008. The BMW Group appointed him Senior Vice President Purchasing and Supplier Network Body and Exterior in 2009. In this function, he also held responsibility for management of the BMW components plant in Landshut from 2011 to 2012. He was named Senior Vice President Process Chain Chassis and Driving Dynamics in 2015. Aksel has been Senior Vice President Purchasing and Supplier Network Americas at BMW since 2017.
Read further
Dirk Große-Loheide appointed new Board member for Procurement at Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand
Dirk Große-Loheide (55) is a graduate economist and trained banker. Having joined Volkswagen in 1990, he held various management posts in general purchasing at SEAT from 1995, and from 2000 at the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand, where he was named Board member for Procurement and Production in 2007. He was appointed Board member for Procurement at Volkswagen de México in Puebla in 2011, becoming Head of General Group Procurement in 2014, Board Member for Procurement at MAN Truck & Bus in 2017, and Head of Group Operations Procurement in April 2019, before being named Board member for Procurement at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand in 2019.
Volkswagen AG published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 14:40:02 UTC