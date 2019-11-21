Volkswagen : Alexander Seitz, most recently CFO at Audi, becomes the Board member responsible for Controlling and Accounting at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand effective March 1, 2020. In this function, he succeeds Dr. Arno Antlitz, who in turn becomes the Board member responsible for Finance at Audi. ...

Alexander Seitz, most recently CFO at Audi, becomes the Board member responsible for Controlling and Accounting at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand effective March 1, 2020. In this function, he succeeds Dr. Arno Antlitz, who in turn becomes the Board member responsible for Finance at Audi. Furthermore, Murat Aksel, most recently Senior Vice President Purchasing and Supplier Network Americas at BMW, will take up the position of Board member for Procurement at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand effective July 1, 2020. Aksel succeeds Dirk Große-Loheide, who moves to Audi as the Board of Management member responsible for Procurement effective from the earlier date of April 1, 2020. These upcoming changes ensure the dissemination and constant exchange of knowledge and experience in top management functions, as elsewhere, within the Volkswagen Group and across brand boundaries.