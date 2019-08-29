Log in
Volkswagen : Appoints Professor Ye Qi to Sustainability Advisory Council

08/29/2019 | 08:51am EDT

Ye Qi is Professor and Director of the Institute of Public Policy at Hong Kong University Science and Technology. His research interests include environmental governance and policies on environment, energy, climate change and urbanization. His current research focuses on the energy transition and the generation and use of renewable energies in a more urbanizing world. Ye Qi has worked in research and teaching at universities in New York, Berkeley and Beijing since the early 1990s.

The international Volkswagen Sustainability Advisory Council was appointed in 2016 to support the Group in strategic sustainability and social responsibility issues. The nine-person body operates independently, is not bound by instructions and has extensive information, consultation and initiative rights.

Further information about the members and the work of the Volkswagen Sustainability Advisory Council is available at https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/sustainability/sustainability-council.html

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 12:50:14 UTC
