Volkswagen : Appoints Ralf Brandstaetter as CEO of VW Brand

By Giulia Petroni



Volkswagen AG said Monday that Ralf Brandstaetter has been appointed chief executive of the group's core brand effective on July 1.

The German car maker said Mr. Brandstaetter has served as the passenger cars brand's chief operating officer over the past two years.

Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess, who had previously been responsible for both functions, will now be able to focus more on his tasks as the group's chief executive, according to the company.

