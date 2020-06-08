Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/08 01:34:02 pm
150.18 EUR   +0.81%
01:30pVOLKSWAGEN : CEO Herbert Diess giving up managing VW brand
AQ
01:24pVOLKSWAGEN : VW says Stefan Sommer, board member for procurement to leave
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Appoints Ralf Brandstaetter as CEO of VW Brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Volkswagen AG said Monday that Ralf Brandstaetter has been appointed chief executive of the group's core brand effective on July 1.

The German car maker said Mr. Brandstaetter has served as the passenger cars brand's chief operating officer over the past two years.

Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess, who had previously been responsible for both functions, will now be able to focus more on his tasks as the group's chief executive, according to the company.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.95% 1040 Delayed Quote.31.25%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.32% 148.5 Delayed Quote.-15.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
01:30pVOLKSWAGEN : CEO Herbert Diess giving up managing VW brand
AQ
01:24pVOLKSWAGEN : VW says Stefan Sommer, board member for procurement to leave
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:03pVOLKSWAGEN : Appoints Ralf Brandstaetter as CEO of VW Brand
DJ
01:02pHERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen replaces Herbert Diess as CEO of VW brand
RE
12:58pVOLKSWAGEN : is reassigning responsibilities for the management of the brand and..
PU
12:38pVOLKSWAGEN : Ralf Brandstätter to lead Volkswagen core brand in future
PU
12:26pVOLKSWAGEN : Board Considering Management Shake-Up for VW Brand -- Update
DJ
12:21pVOLKSWAGEN : Directors Discussing VW Brand Management Shake-Up, Sources Say
DJ
11:26aEXCLUSIVE : Fiat, PSA merger hits EU roadblock, may need concessions
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 214 B 242 B 242 B
Net income 2020 4 924 M 5 563 M 5 563 M
Net cash 2020 17 430 M 19 689 M 19 689 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 76 961 M 87 099 M 86 934 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 670 011
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 154,83 €
Last Close Price 148,98 €
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.47%87 099
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.39%178 156
DAIMLER AG-19.33%48 219
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.36%47 616
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.37%43 805
BMW AG-18.65%43 537
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group