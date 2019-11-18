Volkswagen : Auto parts supplier Prevent sues Volkswagen for suppressing competition

In the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Detroit, the auto parts supplier said Volkswagen extracted written agreements from suppliers not to sell themselves to Prevent Group.

Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company, which is seeking damages in excess of $750 million, said that after the diesel emissions scandal, Volkswagen used its market power to squeeze smaller suppliers and stop any acquisitions to cut costs.

Volkswagen's lower-tier suppliers had no choice but to suffer bankruptcy or comply with Volkswagen's "unfair terms and prices", Prevent said in a statement.

