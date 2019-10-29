Volkswagen : Automobili Lamborghini together with CPL CONCORDIA have been selected as a winner of the COGEN Europe Recognition Award 2019 for the Market...

Automobili Lamborghini together with CPL CONCORDIA have been selected as a winner of the COGEN Europe Recognition Award 2019 for the Market Development for Organizations category.



COGEN Europe, the European Association for the Promotion of Cogeneration, is the cross-sectoral voice of the cogeneration industry. Each year it gives recognition to the company which has had a significant impact on the cogeneration market in Europe through outstanding performance and achievement.



The decision was made by a selected European jury, bringing together industry professionals, policymakers and representatives of the research community with a broad knowledge of the sector.



The award was delivered during a gala dinner ceremony last Thursday in Madrid, in the presence of high-level policymakers from the European Union institutions, as well as representatives of Automobili Lamborghini and CPL CONCORDIA.



'Environmental commitment is an integral part of our strategy, and we subscribe to a strong undertaking of environmental responsibility towards our stakeholders and the area where the company operates. We are very proud to have obtained this important recognition for our trigeneration plant and district heating as they have contributed to achieve our CO2 neutral certification in 2015, as the first company in the world, through the DNV GL 'Carbon Neutrality' program,' comments Ranieri Niccoli, Chief Manufacturing Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.