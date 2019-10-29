Volkswagen : Automobili Lamborghini together with CPL CONCORDIA have been selected as a winner of the COGEN Europe Recognition Award 2019 for the Market...
10/29/2019 | 05:37am EDT
Automobili Lamborghini first in Europe for its trigeneration and district heating systems
Automobili Lamborghini together with CPL CONCORDIA have been selected as a winner of the COGEN Europe Recognition Award 2019 for the Market Development for Organizations category.
COGEN Europe, the European Association for the Promotion of Cogeneration, is the cross-sectoral voice of the cogeneration industry. Each year it gives recognition to the company which has had a significant impact on the cogeneration market in Europe through outstanding performance and achievement.
The decision was made by a selected European jury, bringing together industry professionals, policymakers and representatives of the research community with a broad knowledge of the sector.
The award was delivered during a gala dinner ceremony last Thursday in Madrid, in the presence of high-level policymakers from the European Union institutions, as well as representatives of Automobili Lamborghini and CPL CONCORDIA.
'Environmental commitment is an integral part of our strategy, and we subscribe to a strong undertaking of environmental responsibility towards our stakeholders and the area where the company operates. We are very proud to have obtained this important recognition for our trigeneration plant and district heating as they have contributed to achieve our CO2 neutral certification in 2015, as the first company in the world, through the DNV GL 'Carbon Neutrality' program,' comments Ranieri Niccoli, Chief Manufacturing Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.
The trigeneration and district heating systems are located inside the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory.
The trigeneration and district heating systems have been developed in collaboration with CPL CONCORDIA and are located inside the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory.
The two trigeneration plants produce electricity, heating and cooling using natural gas. Their installed power is 2,4 MW and every year they generate about 20.000 MWhe. By way of example, the amount of energy generated could meet the yearly needs of all homes in Sant'Agata Bolognese. Savings in terms of emissions will total approximately 1.640 tons of CO2 every year. The system can be converted to run on biogas in the future in order to reduce the CO2 emissions even further, by up to 11.400 tons every year.
Automobili Lamborghini is the first automotive company in Italy to utilize a district heating system. This system distributes hot water within the factory, delivered through a network of underground pipes from a biogas cogeneration plant located six kilometers from the factory. Lamborghini chose to use the energy generated by a cogeneration plant that would otherwise have been lost. The emissions saved will total approximately 1.800 tons of CO2 every year.