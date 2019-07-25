Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Backs 2019 View After 2Q Earnings Rose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 02:00am EDT

By Max Bernhard

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Thursday that second-quarter earnings rose by about a third and backed its guidance for the year.

Operating profit rose in the quarter rose 30% to 5.13 billion euros ($5.72 billion), while after-tax profit rose 24% to EUR4.12 billion, the German car maker said. Sales revenue rose 6.6% to EUR65.19 billion.

Analysts had expected an operating profit of EUR5.03 billion and revenue of EUR62.35 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

In the same period last year, Volkswagen took a EUR1.6 billion charge related to its diesel-emissions scandal.

Volkswagen confirmed its 2019 guidance, forecasting sales to rise as much as 5% and an operating return on sales between 6.5% and 7.5%, before special items.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
02:00aVOLKSWAGEN : Backs 2019 View After 2Q Earnings Rose
DJ
01:58aVOLKSWAGEN : first-half operating profit up 10% on higher Volkswagen, Porsche sa..
RE
01:44aToyota to invest $600 million in China's Didi, new JV
RE
01:40aToyota to invest $600 million in China's Didi, new joint venture
RE
07/24Ford results dented by restructuring, gives weaker-than-expected forecast
RE
07/24Ford results dented by restructuring, gives weaker-than-expected forecast
RE
07/24PSA-Opel savings drive new profit record, defying slump
RE
07/22EU redoubles threat to retaliate if U.S. raises auto tariffs
RE
07/22EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Volkswagen Fine to Be Invested in Climate-Friendly Tran..
DJ
07/19CUMMINS MAKES OFFER FOR VW'S LARGE E : sources
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 244 B
EBIT 2019 17 354 M
Net income 2019 13 343 M
Finance 2019 22 392 M
Yield 2019 3,90%
P/E ratio 2019 5,96x
P/E ratio 2020 5,51x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 80 469 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 190,99  €
Last Close Price 159,00  €
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG14.18%89 659
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP16.46%185 538
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.21%57 743
DAIMLER AG7.20%57 341
BMW AG ST-0.98%50 084
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD1.82%45 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group