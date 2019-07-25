Volkswagen : Backs 2019 View After 2Q Earnings Rose

By Max Bernhard



Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Thursday that second-quarter earnings rose by about a third and backed its guidance for the year.

Operating profit rose in the quarter rose 30% to 5.13 billion euros ($5.72 billion), while after-tax profit rose 24% to EUR4.12 billion, the German car maker said. Sales revenue rose 6.6% to EUR65.19 billion.

Analysts had expected an operating profit of EUR5.03 billion and revenue of EUR62.35 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

In the same period last year, Volkswagen took a EUR1.6 billion charge related to its diesel-emissions scandal.

Volkswagen confirmed its 2019 guidance, forecasting sales to rise as much as 5% and an operating return on sales between 6.5% and 7.5%, before special items.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard