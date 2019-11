By Carlo Martuscelli



Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) on Monday confirmed the targets it had previously set out in its Together 2025+ strategic plans.

The German car maker said that in 2020 it expects its operating profit before special items to be between 6.5%-7.5% of sales. For 2025, the automotive group is targeting a level between 7%-8%.

Volkswagen also said it was backing its 2019 outlook.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@wsj.com; @carlomartu