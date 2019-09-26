Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Brand Increases Productivity, Pursues Cost Savings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 06:15am EDT

By Kim Richters

Volkswagen AG's (VOW.XE) namesake passenger car brand said Thursday that it is on track for more cost-effective vehicle production as it continues to pursue savings through efficiency and personnel measures.

The car maker said that its overall plant productivity will have increased by more than 6% in 2019, saving the company around 500 million euros ($548.9 million). It previously expected an improvement of 5%.

For "the first time since 2013, we lowered the costs per vehicle in production," said Andreas Tostmann, Volkswagen brand board member for production and logistics.

Volkswagen's costs for its production plants are EUR10 billion a year and it plans to save EUR2 billion in this area in the next four years through measures such as reducing personnel and overhead costs.

The Volkswagen brand, which makes vehicles such as the Golf and Passat, is part of the broader Volkswagen group, which is in the midst of an overhaul that includes slashing thousands of jobs worldwide.

The car maker aims to increase productivity at its sites globally by 30% by 2025, a plan announced in September last year.

Additionally, the Volkswagen brand said that CO2 emissions at its plants per vehicle produced will be reduced by 22% between 2015 and 2019. It aims to cut such emissions by 50% by 2025.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 0.03% 59 Delayed Quote.14.33%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.31% 154.32 Delayed Quote.10.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
06:48aVOLKSWAGEN : brand is well on its way to achieving its own goals for more cost-e..
PU
06:25aDOGUS OTOMOTIV SERVIS VE TICARET : VW in final talks about new plant in Turkey -..
RE
06:22aVW IN FINAL TALKS ABOUT NEW PLANT IN : board member
RE
06:15aVOLKSWAGEN : Brand Increases Productivity, Pursues Cost Savings
DJ
06:11aVOLKSWAGEN : VW expects to raise productivity to more than 6% in 2019
RE
06:03a&LDQUO;MILLE MIGLIA GREEN&RDQUO; : new e-up! starts at the first e-mobility edit..
PU
04:40aVOLKSWAGEN : gambles on ride-hailing to break through African roadblocks
RE
03:03aFROM THE SUSPICIOUS DRIVER TO THE TE : in the representative online study &ldquo..
PU
09/25VOLKSWAGEN : CEO, chairman will stay in office despite charges - supervisory boa..
RE
09/25VOLKSWAGEN : board, workers support top managers despite indictment
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 246 B
EBIT 2019 17 633 M
Net income 2019 13 457 M
Finance 2019 22 210 M
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 5,59x
P/E ratio 2020 5,21x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 77 470 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 190,50  €
Last Close Price 152,22  €
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.77%84 852
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP18.80%190 133
DAIMLER AG-1.11%53 199
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.93%52 983
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD2.14%46 744
BMW AG-10.35%44 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group