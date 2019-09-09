Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Brand Presentation - IAA 2019 - Digital Car & Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 10:12am EDT

Digital Car & Services

Christian Senger

Mitglied des Vorstands Digital Car & Service der Marke Volkswagen PKW

1

2

Platform strategy is key to technology leadership and scalability

Volkswagen is the pioneer for platform development

3

Challenges for the Automotive Industry

CO2Digitalization

Challenges

Profitability

4

Challenges for the Automotive Industry

CO2

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 14:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
10:12aVOLKSWAGEN : Presentation - IAA 2019 - Electro-Mobility Proof of Concept | Sales..
PU
10:12aVOLKSWAGEN : Brand Presentation - IAA 2019 - Digital Car & Services
PU
10:12aVOLKSWAGEN : Brand Presentation - IAA 2019 - ID –Ramping up Production
PU
09:01aClimate groups call for SUVs to be banned
RE
08:02aVOLKSWAGEN : E-Mobility is the future
PU
07:02aVOLKSWAGEN : uses hackathon for solutions for more transparency in the supply ch..
PU
05:45aVOLKSWAGEN : Germany Offers a Model to Corporate America on Labor Relations
DJ
04:58aHyundai Motor joins European electric car charging venture Ionity
RE
03:57aVOLKSWAGEN : is driving e-mobility forward more consistently than any other auto..
PU
09/06U.S. launches antitrust probe into California automaker agreement
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 246 B
EBIT 2019 17 547 M
Net income 2019 13 437 M
Finance 2019 22 841 M
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 5,53x
P/E ratio 2020 5,12x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 76 236 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 188,86  €
Last Close Price 150,00  €
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.26%84 238
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.75%184 029
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.93%55 367
DAIMLER AG-1.10%53 675
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.36%45 062
BMW AG-11.85%44 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group