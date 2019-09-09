Volkswagen : Brand Presentation - IAA 2019 - ID –Ramping up Production

"ID - Ramping up Production" Thomas Ulbrich
Head of E-Mobility
Board Member Volkswagen Brand
Frankfurt, 9 September 2019
Retrograde target derivation based on the Paris Climate Agreement requires effective transformation planning
Paris implications and transformation path
>10 years
Conventional platforms
SOP
Fleet renewal
EOP
"Zero Emission"
Conventional projects
in the existing fleet
Broad product portfolio
Transformation
CO2 neutral cars
CO2-Emissions
−BEV
2020
2050
Volkswagen Group has launched the largest electric offensive in the global automotive industry
Global Market offer
~
70
New full electric
1st wave
models
Mission E
MEB Entry
Family
Cross Turismo
~30 bn. € invest
~22 m. cars
e-tron GT
ID. Buzz
ID. Vizzion
ID.3
Vision E
e-tron Sportback
Taycan
concept
ID. Crozz
e-tron
The MEB electric platform is the technological and economic backbone of the e-offensive
By 2022, we will be offering pure electric models in all relevant vehicle segments
Compact
SUV
Bus
A
B
segment
Nutzfahrzeuge
Volkswagen consistently implements its MEB strategy in the production sites
Ramp up of 8 MEB locations until 2022:
Hannover
Zwickau
Germany
Chattanooga
Emden
Dresden
USA
Anting
China
Mladá Boleslav
Foshan
Czech Republic
China
