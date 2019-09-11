Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Brand Presentation - dbAccess IAA Cars Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:07am EDT

Brand Volkswagen's financial path into the era of e-mobility dbAccess IAA Cars Conference

Frankfurt, September 11th 2019

Dr. Arno Antlitz, CFO Volkswagen Brand

1

Disclaimer

The following presentations contain forward-looking statements and information on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements may be spoken or written and can be recognized by terms such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "will" or words with similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economies of individual countries, and in particular of the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. The estimates given involve a degree of risk, and the actual developments may differ from those forecast. The Volkswagen Group currently faces additional risks and uncertainty related to pending claims and investigations of Volkswagen Group members in a number of jurisdictions in connection with findings of irregularities relating to exhaust emissions from diesel engines in certain Volkswagen Group vehicles. The degree to which the Volkswagen Group may be negatively affected by these ongoing claims and investigations remains uncertain.

Consequently, a negative impact relating to ongoing claims or investigations, any unexpected fall in demand or economic stagnation in our key sales markets, such as in Western Europe (and especially Germany) or in the USA, Brazil or China and trade disputes among major trading partners will have a corresponding impact on the development of our business. The same applies in the event of a significant shift in current exchange rates relative to the US dollar, sterling, yen, Brazilian real, Chinese renminbi and Czech koruna.

If any of these or other risks occur, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, the actual results may significantly differ from those expressed or implied by such statements.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded.

This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

2

Operating performance from January to June 2019

1.9 million vehicles

-2%

2018

2019

€ 44.1 billion

+3%

2018

2019

€ 2.3 billion

+7%

RoS

RoS

5.0%

5.2%

2018

2019

SALES1)

SALES REVENUE

  1. These figures do not include sales of our Chinese joint ventures.

OPERATING PROFIT

before special items

3

Development of operating profit from January to June 2019

OPERATING PROFIT [€ billion]

Upfront investment in

MEB fully compensated

(0.3)

0.5

(0.2)

0.0

0.1

(0.4)

2.1

Incl. environmental

2.3

1.8

incentive program

H1

Volume/Mix/

Currency

Exchange

Product

Fixed Costs,

H1

Special

H1

2018

Prices

Pricing

Rates

Costs

others

2019

Items

2019

All figures shown are rounded, so minor discrepancies may arise from addition of these amounts.

(before special items)

4

Further increase in MQB volume creates larger economies of scale and frees up ressources

Total Volkswagen Brand MQB production volume/ MQB penetration in % (of total brand production)

80%

60%

40%

MQB

25%

MQB W

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019e

2020e

Golf 8

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 07:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:30aChinese firms out in force at Frankfurt boosted by battery builders
RE
03:07aVOLKSWAGEN : Brand Presentation - dbAccess IAA Cars Conference
PU
09/10THE FUTURE IS RARELY AS TANGIBLE AS : Volkswagen's ID.3 – the first produ..
PU
09/10Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
RE
09/10CATL Europe chief says company eyes plant in North America
RE
09/10Automakers turn on style to try to switch SUV fans to electric
RE
09/10Carmakers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
RE
09/10VOLKSWAGEN : Turn it on and be amazed! At the IAA, Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche, S..
PU
09/10VOLKSWAGEN : The new brand appearance celebrates its world premiere at the IAA i..
PU
09/10VOLKSWAGEN : Presentation - Volkswagen Debt Investor Day with Commerzbank
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 246 B
EBIT 2019 17 595 M
Net income 2019 13 434 M
Finance 2019 22 586 M
Yield 2019 3,90%
P/E ratio 2019 5,70x
P/E ratio 2020 5,30x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 78 744 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 188,86  €
Last Close Price 154,50  €
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.30%87 000
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP16.23%187 215
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.33%56 510
DAIMLER AG2.05%55 377
BMW AG-9.80%45 867
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-0.32%45 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group