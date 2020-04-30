Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Brand – First-quarter sales revenue and profit down on previous year due to impact of Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 05:18am EDT

Ralf Brandstätter, COO of the Volkswagen brand: 'After a solid start to the year, the global pandemic severely impacted our business as the quarter progressed. Our current focus is therefore ensuring liquidity. We are reviewing all our projects to reassess their importance to our short-term needs. However, this will have no impact on strategic projects such as the new ID.3.'

Alexander Seitz, CFO of the Volkswagen brand: 'The Volkswagen brand was taking an extremely resolute approach to costs even before Covid-19 appeared. We will be reinforcing this policy with further measures to enhance efficiency and productivity. Rigorous discipline with regard to expenditure and costs is more important than ever in the current situation. We remain on a solid financial footing.'

Volkswagen brand with solid start to year, but severe decline in February

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the already difficult economic situation over the last few few months to become even more challenging. After a solid start to the year, the brand experienced a substantial decline in deliveries to customers from February onwards. In the first three months of 2020, the brand delivered a total of 1,091,500 vehicles (same period of the previous year: 1,456,400).

Net cash flow positive despite difficulties in first quarter

The ongoing measures to enhance the profitability and efficiency of the Volkswagen brand are having a positive effect in a challenging overall situation. In the first quarter of 2020, the net cash flow before special items of around EUR 0.5 billion remained in the positive range.

Volkswagen focuses on attractive product portfolio, with sights firmly fixed on e-mobility

The Volkswagen brand is focusing on an attractive product portfolio, a strategy supported by its regionalized range of SUVs. Very much in demand, these models belong to the top-selling vehicles in their respective markets. Examples include the Tiguan and T-Roc in Western Europe (particularly Germany) and China, and the T-Cross in South America. Volkswagen is continuing its product initiative across all segments. The new Golf 8 is now being introduced into a growing number of markets. This summer, Volkswagen plans the Europe-wide roll-out of the fully-electric ID.3, the first updatable electric car based on the MEB toolkit.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 09:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:18aVOLKSWAGEN : Brand – First-quarter sales revenue and profit down on previo..
PU
04:35aAudi's 2020 outlook 'significantly below' last year amid coronavirus
RE
02:49aCoronavirus slashes UK car output as industry warns of big hit
RE
02:48aDAIMLER : Second Quarter Will Be Worse, Car Makers VW, Daimler Warn
DJ
04/29TOYOTA MOTOR : Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier..
RE
04/29Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier concerns
RE
04/29Shares jump on coronavirus treatment hopes, oil soars
RE
04/29VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
04/29Shares jump on coronavirus treatment hopes, oil soars
RE
04/29Shares jump on coronavirus treatment hopes, oil soars
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 218 B
EBIT 2020 7 981 M
Net income 2020 3 825 M
Finance 2020 19 618 M
Yield 2020 2,84%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 5,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 70 663 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 151,99  €
Last Close Price 133,32  €
Spread / Highest target 81,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.35%76 708
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.80%174 239
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.48%40 209
BMW AG-23.89%39 168
DAIMLER AG-34.29%37 674
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.03%34 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group