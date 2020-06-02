Volkswagen Closes $2.6 Billion Investment in Argo AI

By Mauro Orru



Volkswagen AG closed a $2.6 billion investment in Pittsburgh-based self-driving technology platform company Argo AI in a move that will facilitate expansion in Europe, the startup said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Argo AI said in July 2019 that the German car maker committed $1 billion in funding as well as the transfer of its Munich-based autonomous intelligent driving business, valued at $1.6 billion.

"This news not only solidifies our well-capitalized position, but differentiates us as the only self-driving technology platform company with partnerships and commercial agreements for deployment across the U.S. and Europe," said Argo AI Chief Executive Bryan Salesky and Argo Munich Vice President Reinhard Stolle.

Argo Munich, which will serve as European headquarters, will expand the startup's global employee base to more than 1,000, Mr. Salesky and Mr. Stolle said.

Volkswagen's support for Argo AI followed a separate $1 billion investment from Ford Motor Co.

