VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/02 03:49:47 am
140.27 EUR   +5.86%
03:43aDollar on back foot as recovery optimism persists
RE
03:38aDollar on back foot as recovery optimism persists
RE
03:33aEUROPE : European shares near 3-month high; Lufthansa lifts Germany
RE
Volkswagen Closes $2.6 Billion Investment in Argo AI

06/02/2020 | 03:08am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Volkswagen AG closed a $2.6 billion investment in Pittsburgh-based self-driving technology platform company Argo AI in a move that will facilitate expansion in Europe, the startup said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Argo AI said in July 2019 that the German car maker committed $1 billion in funding as well as the transfer of its Munich-based autonomous intelligent driving business, valued at $1.6 billion.

"This news not only solidifies our well-capitalized position, but differentiates us as the only self-driving technology platform company with partnerships and commercial agreements for deployment across the U.S. and Europe," said Argo AI Chief Executive Bryan Salesky and Argo Munich Vice President Reinhard Stolle.

Argo Munich, which will serve as European headquarters, will expand the startup's global employee base to more than 1,000, Mr. Salesky and Mr. Stolle said.

Volkswagen's support for Argo AI followed a separate $1 billion investment from Ford Motor Co.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

ChangeLast1st jan.
BASE, INC. 8.37% 3625 End-of-day quote.106.55%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.80% 5.87 Delayed Quote.-36.88%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 5.05% 51.42 Delayed Quote.-26.61%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 4.82% 138.98 Delayed Quote.-24.82%
Financials
Sales 2020 214 B 238 B 238 B
Net income 2020 4 909 M 5 462 M 5 462 M
Net cash 2020 17 430 M 19 394 M 19 394 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 69 343 M 77 159 M 77 155 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 670 011
Free-Float 57,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 155,35 €
Last Close Price 132,50 €
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.82%77 159
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.89%172 721
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-9.83%44 833
DAIMLER AG-32.39%39 736
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-26.39%38 553
BMW AG-28.08%37 862
