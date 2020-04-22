Log in
Volkswagen : Creates Website With Coronavirus Advice for Suppliers

04/22/2020 | 10:51am EDT

By William Boston

BERLIN--Volkswagen AG has created an internal website with advice for other companies about how to protect workers from Covid-19 infections, targeting around 40,000 companies world-wide that supply it with parts, the company said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen was flooded with requests for information about its prevention measures, company officials said, after a recent Wall Street Journal report outlining in detail how the company had reorganized the factory floor in order to prevent the spread of infections as the company begins to resume production of automobiles in Europe this week.

"We are responding to a large number of requests and obvious need from our suppliers," Stefan Sommer, a Volkswagen board member in charge of procurement and supply-chain management, said in a statement.

The information ranges from when and where to enforce wearing of protective clothing and face masks to creating barriers that allow work to continue but still separate workers and reduce the chance of infections. Suppliers can access the information on Volkswagen's website, the company said.

Write to William Boston at William.Boston@wsj.com

