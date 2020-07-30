Volkswagen : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update

--Volkswagen swung to a second-quarter net loss

--The car maker lowered its proposed dividend for 2019

--CFO Frank Witter said he is "cautiously optimistic" about the second half

By Kim Richters

Volkswagen AG on Thursday said it swung to a second-quarter loss, and cut its proposed dividend for the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The German car maker swung to a net loss of 1.61 billion euros ($1.90 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net profit of EUR3.96 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Operating loss for the quarter was EUR2.39 billion. Before special items, Volkswagen posted an operating loss of EUR1.71 billion, compared with a year-earlier operating profit of EUR5.13 billion.

Quarterly sales came in at EUR41.08 billion.

Analysts had expected a net quarterly loss of EUR1.75 billion, an operating loss of EUR2.45 billion and sales of EUR41.19 billion, according to consensus estimates provided by FactSet.

In the first half of the year, Volkswagen posted an operating loss before special items of EUR803 million compared with a profit of EUR9.98 billion a year prior. In a previous release the company gave rounded figures of EUR800 million and EUR10 billion, respectively.

First-half sales fell more than 20% to EUR96.13 billion.

The car maker proposed lowering its dividend for 2019 to EUR4.80 an ordinary share and EUR4.86 a preferred share, due to "the scale and extent of the impact [from the coronavirus] and the current inability to reliably estimate future developments."

It had previously proposed EUR6.50 an ordinary share and EUR6.56 a preferred share.

Volkswagen didn't provide detailed guidance for the rest of the year. It confirmed previous comments that it expects full-year sales to be "significantly" below the prior-year level and operating profit to be "severely" below last year's figure, but still positive.

"Due to the positive trend exhibited in our business over the past few weeks and the introduction of numerous attractive models, we [are] cautiously optimistic [about] the second half of the year," said Volkswagen's Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com