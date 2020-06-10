Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen Delays Key Electric Car Launch Amid Software Troubles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

By William Boston

BERLIN -- Volkswagen AG on Wednesday said its flagship electric car model, the ID.3 hatchback, wouldn't be delivered to customers until September, several months later than originally planned after software glitches delayed production.

Volkswagen said that binding orders for the first 30,000 vehicles can be made starting June 17, but an early version of the car without core connectivity features wouldn't begin rolling out to customers until September.

The move marks the second time Volkswagen had to postpone the launch of the vehicle it has billed as the mass-market answer to Tesla's high-end offering. The company had originally planned for the full-featured vehicle to go on sale this summer.

A full-feature version of the ID.3, with the ability to install connected apps for infotainment, digital assistants, bookings and other functions, wouldn't be available until the end of the year, the company said in a statement.

The ID.3 delays were among the factors that prompted Volkswagen's board to strip Chief Executive Herbert Diess of some of his responsibilities this week. Volkswagen has been struggling with other issues too, including labor tensions, an earlier botched model launch this year, falling global demand for cars and dislocations in its markets and supply chains caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Persistent problems with the vehicle's complex software show how difficult it is for even the biggest, best-funded automotive companies to replicate the success that Silicon Valley upstart Tesla Inc. has had producing and selling attractive electric cars.

The ID.3 is supposed to be Volkswagen's electric icon, the car that the company hopes will become as popular with the masses as its legendary Beetle and bestselling Golf models. But preparation for a summer launch has been plagued by software failures and restrictions on maintaining production in the midst of the pandemic.

The ID.3's internet connection is meant to allow owners to update the car's systems wirelessly without having to make a pit stop at a dealership. Tesla already does this, but Volkswagen's new army of software engineers has so far failed to establish a robust link between the car and the company's cloud-based applications that it has been developing with Microsoft Corp.

"The last few months working under the difficult conditions of the pandemic have been a big challenge for the entire ID.3 team. That makes the imminent market launch of the ID.3 all the more important," said Thomas Ulbrich, board member of the Volkswagen brand in charge of electric vehicle development, in a statement.

The stripped-down "first edition" ID.3 has a starting price of under EUR40,000 ($45,230), making it eligible for up to EUR9,000 in German government subsidies that were recently approved to help the auto industry recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Electric vehicles are still just a niche compared with the broader market, but sales are growing strong. In May, sales of new battery electric vehicles rose 20% from a year ago to 5,578 vehicles.

Plug-in electric vehicles accounted for about 7% of new car sales in the European Union in the first three months of the year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. The number of new plug-in electric vehicles sold in the EU doubled to 167,132 vehicles in the first quarter.

Volkswagen has made overtaking Tesla a strategic priority. The Volkswagen brand alone is targeting annual production of 1.5 million electric cars by 2025. Development of electric models is taking place across all of the company brands that include Audi, Porsche, Skoda, SEAT, Lamborghini and Bentley. As a whole, the company is investing EUR33 billion in electrification through 2024.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.95% 1040 Delayed Quote.31.25%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 3.11% 195.92 Delayed Quote.19.44%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -1.01% 53.02 Delayed Quote.-19.63%
TESLA, INC. 8.14% 1016.1475 Delayed Quote.124.86%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.64% 143.18 Delayed Quote.-17.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
01:33pVolkswagen Delays Key Electric Car Launch Amid Software Troubles
DJ
11:35aFORD MOTOR : Volkswagen sign agreement for multiple projects
AQ
11:35aFORD MOTOR : Volkswagen Sign Agreements for Joint Projects On Commercial Vehicle..
AQ
09:07aVOLKSWAGEN : VW says deliveries of ID.3 electric car to start in September
RE
08:52aFord, Volkswagen target 8 million vehicles in van alliance
RE
08:31aFord, Volkswagen target eight million vehicles in van alliance
RE
08:08aFord to return to pre-COVID production rates in U.S. plants by early July, CO..
RE
08:05aCoronavirus Makes AR's Potential a Reality for Chip Makers
DJ
07:56aFord to return to pre-COVID production rates in U.S. plants by early July, CO..
RE
07:41aFORD MOTOR : Volkswagen to Collaborate on Commercial and Electric Vehicles
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 214 B 243 B 243 B
Net income 2020 4 924 M 5 591 M 5 591 M
Net cash 2020 9 163 M 10 402 M 10 402 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 1,90%
Capitalization 76 167 M 86 406 M 86 474 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 670 011
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 159,35 €
Last Close Price 145,56 €
Spread / Highest target 66,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Member-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.41%86 554
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.69%182 851
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.36%48 500
DAIMLER AG-21.08%47 371
BMW AG-18.77%43 652
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-18.42%42 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group