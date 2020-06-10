Volkswagen Delays Key Electric Car Launch Amid Software Troubles

By William Boston

BERLIN -- Volkswagen AG on Wednesday said its flagship electric car model, the ID.3 hatchback, wouldn't be delivered to customers until September, several months later than originally planned after software glitches delayed production.

Volkswagen said that binding orders for the first 30,000 vehicles can be made starting June 17, but an early version of the car without core connectivity features wouldn't begin rolling out to customers until September.

The move marks the second time Volkswagen had to postpone the launch of the vehicle it has billed as the mass-market answer to Tesla's high-end offering. The company had originally planned for the full-featured vehicle to go on sale this summer.

A full-feature version of the ID.3, with the ability to install connected apps for infotainment, digital assistants, bookings and other functions, wouldn't be available until the end of the year, the company said in a statement.

The ID.3 delays were among the factors that prompted Volkswagen's board to strip Chief Executive Herbert Diess of some of his responsibilities this week. Volkswagen has been struggling with other issues too, including labor tensions, an earlier botched model launch this year, falling global demand for cars and dislocations in its markets and supply chains caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Persistent problems with the vehicle's complex software show how difficult it is for even the biggest, best-funded automotive companies to replicate the success that Silicon Valley upstart Tesla Inc. has had producing and selling attractive electric cars.

The ID.3 is supposed to be Volkswagen's electric icon, the car that the company hopes will become as popular with the masses as its legendary Beetle and bestselling Golf models. But preparation for a summer launch has been plagued by software failures and restrictions on maintaining production in the midst of the pandemic.

The ID.3's internet connection is meant to allow owners to update the car's systems wirelessly without having to make a pit stop at a dealership. Tesla already does this, but Volkswagen's new army of software engineers has so far failed to establish a robust link between the car and the company's cloud-based applications that it has been developing with Microsoft Corp.

"The last few months working under the difficult conditions of the pandemic have been a big challenge for the entire ID.3 team. That makes the imminent market launch of the ID.3 all the more important," said Thomas Ulbrich, board member of the Volkswagen brand in charge of electric vehicle development, in a statement.

The stripped-down "first edition" ID.3 has a starting price of under EUR40,000 ($45,230), making it eligible for up to EUR9,000 in German government subsidies that were recently approved to help the auto industry recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Electric vehicles are still just a niche compared with the broader market, but sales are growing strong. In May, sales of new battery electric vehicles rose 20% from a year ago to 5,578 vehicles.

Plug-in electric vehicles accounted for about 7% of new car sales in the European Union in the first three months of the year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. The number of new plug-in electric vehicles sold in the EU doubled to 167,132 vehicles in the first quarter.

Volkswagen has made overtaking Tesla a strategic priority. The Volkswagen brand alone is targeting annual production of 1.5 million electric cars by 2025. Development of electric models is taking place across all of the company brands that include Audi, Porsche, Skoda, SEAT, Lamborghini and Bentley. As a whole, the company is investing EUR33 billion in electrification through 2024.

