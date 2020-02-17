Volkswagen : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants

By Mauro Orru



Volkswagen AG said Monday that it has pushed back the opening date for some of its operations in China once again as concerns about the coronavirus persist.

The German car maker said Saic Volkswagen--a joint venture between Volkswagen and Saic Motor Corp.--would resume operations on Feb 24.

FAW-Volkswagen, a joint venture between Volkswagen and FAW Group, has already started production at some of its plants, Volkswagen said, adding that it expects all plants to be operational in the coming days.

"When production resumes at each plant, a safe and healthy environment will be ensured through preventative measures, such as regular disinfection of working areas, distribution of masks to employees and temperature screening at the entrance of work facilities," Volkswagen said.

