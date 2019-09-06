Volkswagen : Electric cars require less maintenance and service than conventional vehicles. Nevertheless, in an era of e-mobility, Volkswagen Group intends to expand its after sales business further. ...

The significant growth in the vehicle population is an important driver of the after sales business. Against the background of the current transformation, this is of particular importance, as e-mobility will have an impact on the after sales business. Because electric cars have fewer parts than internal combustion engines - only 3,000 instead of 4,000. Because electric cars require less service than internal combustion engines, because the replacement of some fluids, such as transmission oil, is completely eliminated. And because e-cars incur fewer maintenance costs overall.



'In terms of maintenance and wear, experience with our current electric vehicles shows that sales are between 20 and 30 percent lower than for a comparable conventional vehicle,' says Christian Dahlheim, Head of Group Sales, in Baunatal. 'Against the background of the transformation towards e-mobility and digitalization, we are working intensively to ensure that after sales remains an important source of earnings for the Group in the future. We will continue to significantly expand this very important business for our service partners and ourselves in the future.'

