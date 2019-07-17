Volkswagen : Freedom, action, adventure – that's what the dune buggy stands for. Its origins lie in the California of the 1960s. The surfer, bon vivant and designer Bruce Meyers invented it. ...

Log in
Freedom, action, adventure – that's what the dune buggy stands for. Its origins lie in the California of the 1960s. The surfer, bon vivant and designer Bruce Meyers invented it.

07/17/2019 | 04:00am EDT

The dune buggy is a legend from California, made for sunny days driving on the beach, in the dunes, in the desert. Lighter than the conventional off-road vehicle - and absolutely individual. Even today, there are people who build their own. Soon the electric Volkswagen ID. BUGGY will be arriving on the scene.

----

---

Note in accordance with Directive 1999/94/EC in its currently applicable version: Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the EU guide 'Information on the fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and energy consumption of new cars', which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships, from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Straße 1, D-73760 Ostfildern, Germany and at www.dat.de.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 07:59:05 UTC
