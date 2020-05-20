Log in
Volkswagen : German court ends diesel case against Volkswagen CEO, Chairman

05/20/2020 | 08:29am EDT
VW re-starts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown

A German court said on Wednesday it was ending proceedings against the chairman and chief executive of Volkswagen AG after the carmaker agreed to pay a fine of 9 million euros ($9.9 million) over the diesel emissions scandal.

CEO Herbert Diess and non-executive Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch were accused of stock market manipulation for withholding market-moving information on rigged emissions tests.

VW in September 2015 admitted using illegal software to cheat U.S. diesel engine tests, battering its share price. Prosecutors had accused Diess and Poetsch of a delay in informing investors of the company's wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)
