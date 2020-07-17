Volkswagen Group Global Sales Fall Sharply in June, Including China

By Jessica Sier



Volkswagen AG's global deliveries fell in all regions except the Asia-Pacific region in June, excluding China, the company said Friday.

World-wide group sales for June decreased 17.5% to 804,100 vehicles, Volkswagen said.

In China, sales fell 4% to 341,000 vehicles, while the rest of the Asia-Pacific region group saw sales rise 0.2% to 26,700 vehicles for the month of June. Hong Kong sales are included in the Chinese figures.

Sales in Western Europe were down 30% to 255,200 vehicles, while North America recorded a 23% drop to 62,300 vehicles.

Volkswagen's world-wide deliveries between January and June were down 27% at 3,893,100 vehicles.

The Volkswagen group comprises a number of brands including Audi, Skoda, Porsche and the company's namesake Volkswagen passenger-car marque.

Of these brands, June 2020 sales for Volkswagen passenger cars in June fell 18% to 447,100 vehicles compared with a year earlier.

Scania was the worst performing brand, recording a 41% fall to 5,600 sales in June.

