VOLKSWAGEN AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/17 05:50:47 am
144.97 EUR   +2.57%
05:16aVOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - Juni 2020
PU
05:16aVolkswagen Group Global Sales Fall Sharply in June, Including China
DJ
05:15aVolkswagen expects single-digit sales decline in China this year
RE
Volkswagen Group Global Sales Fall Sharply in June, Including China

07/17/2020 | 05:16am EDT

By Jessica Sier

Volkswagen AG's global deliveries fell in all regions except the Asia-Pacific region in June, excluding China, the company said Friday.

World-wide group sales for June decreased 17.5% to 804,100 vehicles, Volkswagen said.

In China, sales fell 4% to 341,000 vehicles, while the rest of the Asia-Pacific region group saw sales rise 0.2% to 26,700 vehicles for the month of June. Hong Kong sales are included in the Chinese figures.

Sales in Western Europe were down 30% to 255,200 vehicles, while North America recorded a 23% drop to 62,300 vehicles.

Volkswagen's world-wide deliveries between January and June were down 27% at 3,893,100 vehicles.

The Volkswagen group comprises a number of brands including Audi, Skoda, Porsche and the company's namesake Volkswagen passenger-car marque.

Of these brands, June 2020 sales for Volkswagen passenger cars in June fell 18% to 447,100 vehicles compared with a year earlier.

Scania was the worst performing brand, recording a 41% fall to 5,600 sales in June.

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.00% 1570 Delayed Quote.96.25%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 1.71% 54.68 Delayed Quote.-19.33%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.59% 145 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
Financials
Sales 2020 212 B 242 B 242 B
Net income 2020 2 976 M 3 395 M 3 395 M
Net cash 2020 24 618 M 28 085 M 28 085 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
Yield 2020 1,65%
Capitalization 73 409 M 83 915 M 83 749 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 670 011
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 161,46 €
Last Close Price 141,34 €
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.80%83 915
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.98%175 356
DAIMLER AG-23.70%46 069
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-8.28%45 821
BMW AG-19.65%43 364
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-26.64%38 424
