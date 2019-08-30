Volkswagen Group of America : Agreement Reached With Private Plaintiffs on Outstanding Fuel-Economy Claims

By Stephen Nakrosis

Volkswagen Group of America Inc. on Friday said it reached an agreement with private plaintiffs concerning fuel-economy ratings which will see the automobile company reimburse some customers.

The agreement resolves outstanding claims concerning the fuel-economy ratings of some Volkswagen vehicles, model years 2013 to 2017, which were sold or leased in the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, Volkswagen Group will reimburse eligible customers between $5.40 and $24.30 for each month a vehicle was owned or leased. The total value of the settlement is $96.5 million, Volkswagen Group said, adding it was subject to court approval.

"Volkswagen is committed to providing customers with transparent fuel economy data for our vehicles, in line with U.S. labeling requirements," said Pietro Zollino, Executive Vice President, Communications for Volkswagen Group of America.

Volkswagen Group will restate the fuel-economy information for about 98,000 vehicles and adjust its Greenhouse Gas credits to account for any discrepancy.

"The settlement removes the uncertainty of protracted litigation and does not include any admission of liability or wrongdoing by Volkswagen," the company said.

