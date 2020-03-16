Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Hit by Supply-Chain Disruption in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:17am EDT

By William Boston

BERLIN--Volkswagen AG, the world's biggest auto maker by sales, said Monday that it is becoming difficult to maintain production in its European plants as the spreading coronavirus disrupts suppliers and national governments declare emergencies.

The situation in Europe is a stark contrast to the company's manufacturing base in China, where 31 of its 33 factories are now back on line after weeks of being closed as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country.

"While the situation in China is stabilizing, it is becoming more difficult in Europe," said Joern Roggenbuck, a Volkswagen spokesman. "It is becoming more complicated to maintain supply chains."

Volkswagen's Lamborghini and Bugatti plants in Italy have halted production. In the wake of the Spanish government's declaration of a state of emergency Volkswagen factories in Martorell and Navarra have shut down. The plants produce vehicles for SEAT and other Volkswagen passenger car brands.

In the Czech Republic, which has also implemented strict measures to stop the spread of the virus, Volkswagen unit Skoda is maintaining production with difficulty, but has not yet shut down, the spokesman said.

Volkswagen sales in Western Europe fell 3.5% to 263,800 vehicles in February, and fell 7% to 56,900 vehicles in Central and Eastern Europe. These figures still represent the period before the virus hit Italy with full force and began to spread more rapidly in Europe.

In China, Volkswagen sales at the height of the virus outbreak in February, collapsed 74% to 60,900 vehicles from 234,400 vehicles the year before.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:17aVOLKSWAGEN : Hit by Supply-Chain Disruption in Europe
DJ
03/15VOLKSWAGEN : says preparing to suspend production at Bratislava plant
RE
03/14TOYOTA MOTOR : Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pa..
RE
03/13VOLKSWAGEN : Drumbeat of bad coronavirus news starts to hit U.S. auto dealers
RE
03/13Carmakers in Spain forced to halt output by coronavirus disruption
RE
03/13Volkswagen's Spanish unit SEAT to stop on Monday - spokesman
RE
03/13VOLKSWAGEN : Seat to Stop Production at Spanish Plant Due to Virus -La Vanguardi..
DJ
03/13VOLKSWAGEN : China Sales Drop 74% in February
DJ
03/13VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - February 2020
PU
03/13VOLKSWAGEN : Sales Fell Sharply in February, Chinese Sales Plummeted
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 253 B
EBIT 2020 18 208 M
Net income 2020 14 321 M
Finance 2020 24 588 M
Yield 2020 6,28%
P/E ratio 2020 3,88x
P/E ratio 2021 3,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,13x
EV / Sales2021 0,10x
Capitalization 57 124 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 198,74  €
Last Close Price 110,88  €
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 79,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-37.09%63 267
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.67%156 768
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.35%37 041
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.49%35 311
BMW AG-37.90%32 453
DAIMLER AG-48.05%30 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group