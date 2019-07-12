Volkswagen : In June, there was a rise of 1.6 percent in deliveries by the Volkswagen Group compared with June 2018, to 974,400 vehicles...

In June, there was a rise of 1.6 percent in deliveries by the Volkswagen Group compared with June 2018, to 974,400 vehicles. This positive develop-ment was chiefly driven by China, where 15 percent more vehicles than in June 2018 were handed over to customers. The new emissions standard C6 has applied since July 1, 2019, which led customers to bring purchases forward to June. There had been similar effects in Europe in June 2018. Vehicle deliveries in this region had reached a high level as a result of WLTP last June; as expected, there was therefore a fall (-4.8 percent) in June 2019. In North America (-0.5 percent) deliveries were slightly below those of the same month last year, South America (-0.1 percent) developed almost unchanged. Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Head of Volkswagen Group Sales: 'In June, the brands of the Volkswagen Group achieved good performance and boosted deliveries in overall markets that continued to shrink. In China, we benefited especially strongly from the positive impetus given by the changeover in emissions standards. It remains to be seen whether this will lead to a general turnaround there. All in all, we can look back on a successful first half of the year: the Group has maintained its position in a challenging market environment and expanded its global market share.'



Deliveries in the regions in June developed as follows:

In Europe, Volkswagen Group brands delivered a total of 435,000 vehicles, a decrease of 4.8 per-cent compared with the same month last year. Deliveries in June 2018 had reached a high level there due to early purchases related to WLTP. In Western Europe, where 364,000 vehicles were handed over to customers, the decrease was at about the same level, at 4.7 percent. In the home market of Germany, there was scarcely any change compared with the previous year, about 130,700 vehicles were delivered. In Central and Eastern Europe, 71,000 vehicles were handed over to customers (-5.3 percent). Russia once again provided a positive stimulus, with 19,900 vehicles delivered, 2.7 percent more than in June 2018.