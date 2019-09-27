Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : In a brief keynote speech, Lucas di Grassi promoted the topic of electric mobility in New York City, emphasizing the role of Formula E in the transformation...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 02:18am EDT
Lucas di Grassi speaks at Climate Week NYC
  • Audi driver represents Formula E at international conference
  • Lucas di Grassi has been a United Nations Ambassador since 2018
  • New Formula E season kicks off in Diriyah in two months' time
Read further
Lucas di Grassi

In a brief keynote speech, Lucas di Grassi promoted the topic of electric mobility in New York City, emphasizing the role of Formula E in the transformation of mobility, especially in urban areas. The Audi driver represented the fully electric racing series at 'Climate Week NYC' that follows the UN Climate Action Summit and will continue until Sunday.

Lucas di Grassi has been an official Clean Air Ambassador of the United Nations since 2018. Off the race track, the Audi factory driver and Formula E champion of the 2016/2017 season is an avid advocate of the transformation of mobility and the special role that electric vehicles play in this context. As a representative of Formula E, di Grassi now presented his thoughts on the subject in a keynote speech in New York City.

'A few years ago, I helped shape Formula E because for me it was clear that the future will belong to electric cars - on the road and on the race track,' says Lucas di Grassi. 'Advancing new technologies and inspiring people's enthusiasm for the relevance of electric mobility regarding the climate and our health is an important concern of mine. Events such as the Climate Week here in New York City provide ideal opportunities for keeping this topic at the top of the agenda. I am proud of being able to contribute my share to this effort.'

Lucas di Grassi, together with Daniel Abt, has been competing in Formula E for the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team since 2014. The most successful driver pairing of the series will enter its sixth season when it kicks off in Diriyah (Saudi Arabia) on November 22 and 23.

Audi, together with the Volkswagen Group, is among the first automobile manufacturers to have committed to the Paris Agreement. The company has set itself the ambitious goal of a successive 30-percent reduction of vehicle-specific CO2 emissions by 2025 - compared to the reference year of 2015 and along the entire product lifecycle. In addition, the company is actively involved in the development of Greenovations - innovations for the protection of the climate and the environment. An example of a promising technology is CO2 capture, a method for extracting carbon dioxide from the air. Audi has already installed such a facility near Zurich. In the long term, Audi pursues the vision of carbon-neutral mobility and intends to achieve company-wide climate neutrality by 2050.

Read further

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 06:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
02:18aVOLKSWAGEN : In a brief keynote speech, Lucas di Grassi promoted the topic of el..
PU
01:54aBMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche
RE
01:52aBMW NOT INTERESTED IN SETTLING EU CA : WirtschaftsWoche
RE
09/26Toyota to boost Subaru stake to more than 20% - sources
RE
09/26Toyota to boost Subaru stake to more than 20% - sources
RE
09/26TOYOTA TO BOOST SUBARU STAKE TO MORE : sources
RE
09/26Volkswagen names former Cadillac head De Nysschen as North America COO
RE
09/26Toyota to develop hydrogen fuel cars with Chinese partners FAW, GAC
RE
09/26VOLKSWAGEN : considers the indictment by the Braunschweig Public Prosecutor's Of..
PU
09/26VOLKSWAGEN : You can even go caravanning with a Golf
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 246 B
EBIT 2019 17 633 M
Net income 2019 13 457 M
Finance 2019 22 210 M
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 5,64x
P/E ratio 2020 5,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 77 597 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 190,50  €
Last Close Price 153,50  €
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.60%84 862
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP20.16%192 385
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.44%53 697
DAIMLER AG-2.28%52 492
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD3.52%47 392
BMW AG-10.76%44 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group