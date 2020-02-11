Volkswagen : In the midst of a new era for the automotive industry, Volkswagen can report pleasing numbers. A resolute e-strategy, close internal cooperation and determined efficiency improvements are the cornerstones of success. ...

Despite all the positive trends, the rapid change from a purely automotive, to a digital auto-tech-Group remains a huge challenge for Volkswagen. 'In the future, the automobile will be the most complex, most valuable internet device suitable for the masses,' said Group CEO Herbert Diess a few weeks ago. 'The future of Volkswagen lies in the digital tech-Group - and only there.' Diess went on to say, 'In all honesty, it also means: the storm is just beginning.'

Against this backdrop, the Group CEO calls for a further increase in speed and more 'courage to take powerful and, if necessary, radical changes in course.' 'If we continue at our current pace, it will be very tight,' Diess said. What the Group needs now is 'to make use of our strengths, but also to leave out and abandon everything unnecessary that does not move us forward.'