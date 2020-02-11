Volkswagen : In the midst of a new era for the automotive industry, Volkswagen can report pleasing numbers. A resolute e-strategy, close internal cooperation and determined efficiency improvements are the cornerstones of success. ...

Despite all the positive trends, the rapid change from a purely automotive, to a digital auto-tech-Group remains a huge challenge for Volkswagen. 'In the future, the automobile will be the most complex, most valuable internet device suitable for the masses,' said Group CEO Herbert Diess a few weeks ago. 'The future of Volkswagen lies in the digital tech-Group - and only there.' Diess went on to say, 'In all honesty, it also means: the storm is just beginning.'
Against this backdrop, the Group CEO calls for a further increase in speed and more 'courage to take powerful and, if necessary, radical changes in course.' 'If we continue at our current pace, it will be very tight,' Diess said. What the Group needs now is 'to make use of our strengths, but also to leave out and abandon everything unnecessary that does not move us forward.'
Diess is demanding binding expansion plans for the charging infrastructure from the EU in order to quickly make climate-friendly electromobility capable of gaining acceptance by the masses. A 'European e-mobility master plan' is needed, the Group CEO recently said in Brussels. Diess also advocated a uniform CO2 price for all sectors - a price that would encourage industry and consumers to reduce their CO2 footprint more strongly. Diess described the still high share of coal-fired power generation in Eastern Europe and Germany as the 'biggest problem' on the road to climate neutrality. 'We need a European coal phase-out plan with binding phase-out dates for each member state. The power supply for electric cars must be CO2-free,' said Diess. This is the only way to achieve climate goals. Volkswagen is investing around 33 billion euros in electric mobility across the Group in the coming years. By 2050, the Group wants to bring the CO2 emissions of its fleet to zero.
