Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : In the midst of a new era for the automotive industry, Volkswagen can report pleasing numbers. A resolute e-strategy, close internal cooperation and determined efficiency improvements are the cornerstones of success. ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 08:28am EST

Despite all the positive trends, the rapid change from a purely automotive, to a digital auto-tech-Group remains a huge challenge for Volkswagen. 'In the future, the automobile will be the most complex, most valuable internet device suitable for the masses,' said Group CEO Herbert Diess a few weeks ago. 'The future of Volkswagen lies in the digital tech-Group - and only there.' Diess went on to say, 'In all honesty, it also means: the storm is just beginning.'

Against this backdrop, the Group CEO calls for a further increase in speed and more 'courage to take powerful and, if necessary, radical changes in course.' 'If we continue at our current pace, it will be very tight,' Diess said. What the Group needs now is 'to make use of our strengths, but also to leave out and abandon everything unnecessary that does not move us forward.'

Diess is demanding binding expansion plans for the charging infrastructure from the EU in order to quickly make climate-friendly electromobility capable of gaining acceptance by the masses. A 'European e-mobility master plan' is needed, the Group CEO recently said in Brussels. Diess also advocated a uniform CO2 price for all sectors - a price that would encourage industry and consumers to reduce their CO2 footprint more strongly. Diess described the still high share of coal-fired power generation in Eastern Europe and Germany as the 'biggest problem' on the road to climate neutrality. 'We need a European coal phase-out plan with binding phase-out dates for each member state. The power supply for electric cars must be CO2-free,' said Diess. This is the only way to achieve climate goals. Volkswagen is investing around 33 billion euros in electric mobility across the Group in the coming years. By 2050, the Group wants to bring the CO2 emissions of its fleet to zero.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 13:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
08:28aVOLKSWAGEN : In the midst of a new era for the automotive industry, Volkswagen c..
PU
06:10aBMW : As Trump takes aim at EU trade, European officials brace for fight
RE
02/10Geely to deepen ties with Volvo, plans to list under one umbrella
RE
02/10LUCA DE MEO : New Renault CEO de Meo will be much better paid than predecessor
RE
02/10EXCLUSIVE : Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile s..
RE
02/10Carmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures
RE
02/10VOLKSWAGEN : Postpones Reopening of Chinese Plants -- Update
DJ
02/10VOLKSWAGEN : Postpones Reopening of Some Chinese Plants
DJ
02/08Volkswagen says restart of some China plants postponed until Feb 17
RE
02/07Justice Department Drops Antitrust Probe of Auto Makers Involved in Californi..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 250 B
EBIT 2019 18 035 M
Net income 2019 14 020 M
Finance 2019 21 880 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 5,83x
P/E ratio 2020 5,63x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 83 117 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 202,60  €
Last Close Price 164,38  €
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-6.73%91 512
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.96%195 173
DAIMLER AG-12.81%50 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-6.42%47 621
BMW AG-12.76%46 690
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-4.16%45 786
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group