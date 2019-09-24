Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : In what is another milestone in the development of heavy self-driving vehicles, a group of Scania experts in different fields have teamed up and developed a concept truck...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:42am EDT
A new cabless concept - revealing Scania AXL
  • Introducing the latest member of our autonomous family: Scania AXL, a fully autonomous concept truck, without a cab.
Read further
Scania AXL
Cabless concept truck

In what is another milestone in the development of heavy self-driving vehicles, a group of Scania experts in different fields have teamed up and developed a concept truck, which, even without the cab, has the company's modular system at the heart of the design.

As different industries look to streamline transport assignments and make them more sustainable, self-driving vehicles are increasingly being considered. Mines and large closed construction sites are examples of environments that are favourable for self-driving pilots since they are well-controlled locations.

'With the Scania AXL concept truck, we are taking a significant step towards the smart transport systems of the future, where self-driving vehicles will play a natural part,' says Scania's President and CEO Henrik Henriksson. 'We continue to build and pilot concepts to demonstrate what we can do with the technology that is available today.'

For autonomous vehicles, software is in many ways more important than hardware. Scania AXL is steered and monitored by an intelligent control environment. In mines, for example, the autonomous operations are facilitated by a logistics system that tells the vehicle how it should perform.

'We already have self-driving trucks in customer operations. However so far, they have been with room for a safety driver who can intervene if necessary. Scania AXL does not have a cab and that changes the game significantly,' says Claes Erixon, Head of Research and Development at Scania. 'The development in self-driving vehicles has made great strides in the past years. We still don't have all the answers, but through concept vehicles like Scania AXL we break new ground and continue to learn at great speed.'

The combustion engine that powers the concept vehicle is an example of how traditional and new technology is mixed. It is advantageously powered by renewable biofuel.

The robust and powerful features and design behind Scania AXL match the tougher environments in mines and large construction sites. A new intelligent front module replaces the traditional cab, but even without a cab the concept is easily recognisable as a Scania.

The first live demo of Scania AXL will take place at TRATON GROUP's Innovation Day, October 2, at Scania's demo centre in Södertälje.

For more information:
innovationday.traton.com/

You can find other news about autonomous transport from Scania here:
Taking urban transport to the NXT level - a new concept from Scania
Scania and Rio Tinto trialling autonomous truck in Western Australian mine
Nobina and Scania pioneer full length autonomous buses in Sweden

Read further

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 12:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
08:59aVOLKSWAGEN : VW Executives Charged With Misleading Shareholders Over Diesel Emis..
DJ
08:42aVOLKSWAGEN : In what is another milestone in the development of heavy self-drivi..
PU
08:10aGerman prosecutors indict top VW bosses over emissions scandal
RE
07:42aEUROPE MARKETS: Defensive Plays Lead European Stocks As German Confidence Sti..
DJ
07:30aVOLKSWAGEN : board members to discuss indictment of CEO - spokesman
RE
07:30aHERBERT DIESS : VW's Diess will continue as CEO after German prosecutors pressed..
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:54aVOLKSWAGEN : German Prosecutors File Suit Against Volkswagen CEO, Others -- Upda..
DJ
06:41aVOLKSWAGEN : German Prosecutors File Suit Against Volkswagen CEO, Others
DJ
12:50aHyundai Motor Group, Aptiv to set up $4 billion self-driving car venture
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 246 B
EBIT 2019 17 612 M
Net income 2019 13 447 M
Finance 2019 22 210 M
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 5,74x
P/E ratio 2020 5,35x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 79 266 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 190,50  €
Last Close Price 156,12  €
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.71%87 163
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP19.79%192 585
DAIMLER AG0.72%54 398
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY11.33%53 169
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD3.77%47 590
BMW AG-9.48%45 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group