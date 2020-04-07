Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Mexico says employee died in potential case of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 09:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk outside the Volkswagen (VW) plant as the company will temporarily close its factories in Mexico amid growing worries over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Puebla

Volkswagen Mexico issued a statement saying one of its employees in the country had died in a potential case of coronavirus.

"Up until now, the company can neither confirm nor rule out if the cause of his death is related to COVID-19 because we have not been informed," the German automaker said on Saturday.

After being notified on March 26 that the worker had been hospitalized, the company sent some workers home that day, according to its statement.

The worker, identified as Angel Ignacio M., died Friday. Some of his "loved ones" have also been hospitalized with respiratory complications, the company added.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
09:44pVOLKSWAGEN : Mexico says employee died in potential case of COVID-19
RE
04:40pVOLKSWAGEN : Spanish carmaker crafts ventilators from windscreen wipers in coron..
RE
11:07aEuropcar nears rescue deal with lenders - sources
RE
10:20aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Plane and car manufacturers further halt production
06:30aVOLKSWAGEN : VW plans to partially reopen plant in Spain's Navarra on April 20
RE
05:13aDeal Spreads You Can Drive a Truck Through -- Heard on the Street
DJ
04/06German Industrial Firms Plan to Build Private 5G Networks
DJ
04/06VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
04/05VOLKSWAGEN : Truck maker Traton says management members have virus - paper
RE
04/03The Coronavirus Is Spreading, but German Factories Keep Running
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 227 B
EBIT 2020 12 007 M
Net income 2020 6 634 M
Finance 2020 18 914 M
Yield 2020 3,77%
P/E ratio 2020 8,64x
P/E ratio 2021 4,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,15x
Capitalization 61 888 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 154,07  €
Last Close Price 116,38  €
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-33.97%63 577
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.88%167 962
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.78%39 007
BMW AG-32.03%33 622
DAIMLER AG-43.00%32 354
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-41.80%29 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group