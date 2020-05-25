Volkswagen : Must Pay Emissions-Cheating Compensation, Top German Court Says -Reuters

--Germany's Federal Court of Justice on Monday ruled against car maker Volkswagen AG, and said people who purchased vehicles with emission-cheating software are entitled to compensation, Reuters reports.

--The ruling was the first case brought by a car owner in Germany over Volkswagen's emissions-test cheating, and paves the way for thousands more German Volkswagen customers to claim compensation if their vehicles were fitted with devices that could manipulate emissions testing, according to Reuters.

--The case is related to the scandal that erupted in 2015 when Volkswagen admitted it equipped millions of vehicles world-wide with software that would allow them to dodge emissions testing.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2TylgzG

