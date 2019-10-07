Volkswagen : New Volkswagen R

Lap times on Saturday and school runs during the week: The performance brand Volkswagen R represents the sportiest models in the Volkswagen portfolio. Since 2002, the R models have been at home on race tracks throughout the world and, in addition to high-performance engines, have offered their owners the combination of everyday usability and stylish understatement. Along with the Golf R in four generations, the portfolio includes the Passat R36, the Touareg R50, the Scirocco R and the Golf R Convertible. Aside from the Golf R and the Golf R Variant, the new T-Roc R is also currently available.

Volkswagen R is introducing its realignment with the presentation of the new R logo. Jost Capito, Managing Director, Volkswagen R, says: 'Volkswagen R is all about excitement and thrill, and in the future, we will continue to focus our efforts on integrating theseemotions into the Volkswagen brand. We are taking a strategic and operative approach to working on great products and creating a unique customer experience.'

The new R logo symbolizes the performance brand's fresh start. It is more modern, distinct and sleek: Reduced to its essential components, it can be used for various purposes, remaining particularly suitable for digital media. The new logo was developed at the Volkswagen Design Center. The team surrounding Klaus Bischoff developed the new R logo together with Technical Development and the Volkswagen R Marketing team.

The new company logo is characterized by the pristine line width and a clearly horizontal arrangement featuring dynamic curves. Moreover, the prominent diagonal line serves as a stark contrast, thus underscoring the brand's overall progressiveness. The elongated R creates a broader, more powerful impression and defines Volkswagen's commitment to performance and exclusivity.

Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design, explains: 'The R marks the athletic apex of our model program and the R logo serves as an expression of both aesthetics and sportsmanship. At the same time, it is gaining in terms of both clarity and charisma, as is the new Volkswagen brand logo.'

Jost Capito emphasizes: 'The new logo for the R models and the R-Lines also goes hand in hand with the realignment of the Volkswagen R brand. Our entire team is intensely working on the brand and product image and we are looking forward to continuing to roll these out in the coming months.'

The redesigned R-Line badge can be seen for the first time on the Atlas Cross Sport R-Line in North America. The vehicle, which was presented as a concept car at the New York International Auto Show in spring, will celebrate its world premiere on October 11, at 4 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).