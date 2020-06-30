Volkswagen : Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Group Components End Short-Time Working in Germany

By Mauro Orru



Volkswagen AG said Tuesday that its passenger cars, commercial vehicles and group components brands would discontinue short-time working at their German plants from July 1.

The German car maker said the plan affects plants at Brunswick, Chemnitz, Emden, Hannover, Kassel, Osnabrueck, Salzgitter and Wolfsburg.

The announcement comes as capacity deployment at the German plants of the Volkswagen brand is between 75% and 95% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

"However, it remains extremely difficult to predict further developments. We will therefore keep a close eye on the situation in order to react in line with demand," said Arne Meiswinkel, head of group HR policy and steering.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94