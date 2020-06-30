Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Group Components End Short-Time Working in Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 10:12am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Volkswagen AG said Tuesday that its passenger cars, commercial vehicles and group components brands would discontinue short-time working at their German plants from July 1.

The German car maker said the plan affects plants at Brunswick, Chemnitz, Emden, Hannover, Kassel, Osnabrueck, Salzgitter and Wolfsburg.

The announcement comes as capacity deployment at the German plants of the Volkswagen brand is between 75% and 95% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

"However, it remains extremely difficult to predict further developments. We will therefore keep a close eye on the situation in order to react in line with demand," said Arne Meiswinkel, head of group HR policy and steering.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SALZGITTER AG -1.62% 12.17 Delayed Quote.-37.40%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.33% 134.34 Delayed Quote.-23.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
10:24aVOLKSWAGEN : Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Volkswagen Group..
PU
10:12aVOLKSWAGEN : Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Group Components End Short-Tim..
DJ
09:59aVOLKSWAGEN : ends short-time working in Germany
PU
05:02aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:32aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:46aSouth Korea's Hankook Tech chairman sells entire stake to younger son; shares..
RE
06/29A BESTSELLER GETS EVEN BETTER : Audi unveils a new look for the Q5
AQ
06/29VOLKSWAGEN : Prof. Barbara Lenz is head of the Institute of Transport Research a..
PU
06/29VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/29EXCLUSIVE : India plans incentives for auto companies to boost exports - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 214 B 240 B 240 B
Net income 2020 3 544 M 3 975 M 3 975 M
Net cash 2020 5 488 M 6 156 M 6 156 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 70 185 M 78 939 M 78 722 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 670 011
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 158,54 €
Last Close Price 134,58 €
Spread / Highest target 79,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.64%78 939
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.38%173 549
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.60%43 410
DAIMLER AG-27.26%43 210
BMW AG-22.46%41 128
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-30.87%36 206
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group