The Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Volkswagen Group Components brands plan to discontinue short-time working at their German plants until further notice from July 1, 2020. This concerns the plants at Brunswick, Chemnitz, Emden, Hanover, Kassel, Osnabrück, Salzgitter and Wolfsburg. Short-time working at Dresden and Zwickau had already come to an end some time ago. Thanks to the opening of dealerships and the sales promotion offerings, the order situation has recently developed in a positive way. 'However, it remains extremely difficult to predict further developments. We will therefore keep a close eye on the situation in order to react in line with demand,' said Arne Meiswinkel, Head of Group HR Policy and Steering.

Andreas Tostmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand responsible for Production and Logistics, said: 'We are continuing to control production by the Volkswagen brand precisely in line with developments in markets and the demand of our customers.' Capacity deployment at the German plants of the Volkswagen brand is currently between 75 and 95 percent compared with production levels before the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

