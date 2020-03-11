Volkswagen : Pays Performance-Related Bonus to Some Staff

By Jessica Sier



Employees covered by collective bargaining agreements will each receive a bonus of 4,950 euros ($5,618) for 2019, Volkswagen AG said Wednesday.

Staff at the world's largest car manufacturer have already received a total EUR1,690.50 bonus in November, and will receive the outstanding EUR3,259.50 in May. The bonus is based on the two-year calculation period laid down in Volkswagen's collective bargaining agreements.

"This bonus reflects the successful year of 2019," Gunnar Kilian, Volkswagen HR board member, said.

"For 2020, it is clear that expectations may be more limited. Not only in view of coronavirus--the economy and therefore also Volkswagen face a highly challenging year."

