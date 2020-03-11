Log in
VOLKSWAGEN AG

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/11 08:39:07 am
133.3 EUR   +1.32%
12:30pVOLKSWAGEN : Pays Performance-Related Bonus to Some Staff
DJ
12:16pEurope's auto industry shuts factories, cuts output as virus hits
RE
05:33aAutomakers' sales sink in China due to coronavirus epidemic
RE
Volkswagen : Pays Performance-Related Bonus to Some Staff

03/11/2020 | 12:30pm GMT

By Jessica Sier

Employees covered by collective bargaining agreements will each receive a bonus of 4,950 euros ($5,618) for 2019, Volkswagen AG said Wednesday.

Staff at the world's largest car manufacturer have already received a total EUR1,690.50 bonus in November, and will receive the outstanding EUR3,259.50 in May. The bonus is based on the two-year calculation period laid down in Volkswagen's collective bargaining agreements.

"This bonus reflects the successful year of 2019," Gunnar Kilian, Volkswagen HR board member, said.

"For 2020, it is clear that expectations may be more limited. Not only in view of coronavirus--the economy and therefore also Volkswagen face a highly challenging year."

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 258 B
EBIT 2020 18 445 M
Net income 2020 14 714 M
Finance 2020 24 588 M
Yield 2020 5,31%
P/E ratio 2020 4,51x
P/E ratio 2021 4,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 67 290 M
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 201,13  €
Last Close Price 131,56  €
Spread / Highest target 83,9%
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.35%76 206
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.21%175 417
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.01%42 420
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-25.90%38 755
DAIMLER AG-37.87%37 166
BMW AG-31.19%36 894
