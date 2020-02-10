Volkswagen : Postpones Reopening of Chinese Plants -- Update

(update on production schedules)

By Olivia Bugault

Volkswagen AG said Monday that it has postponed production at its plants in China as the death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise.

Saic Volkswagen--a joint venture between the German car maker and SAIC Motor--and FAW-Volkswagen, a joint venture between FAW Group and Volkswagen, should both resume production at all their plants in China by the beginning of next week at the latest, the company said.

"The production feasibility of each plant is checked individually, leading to different starting times in the coming days," Volkswagen said, adding that "while each of the FAW-Volkswagen factories plans to resume individually within the week, most Saic Volkswagen plants will start again by Feb. 17."

