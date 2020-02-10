Log in
Volkswagen : Postpones Reopening of Some Chinese Plants

02/10/2020 | 01:36am EST

By Olivia Bugault

Volkswagen AG said Saturday that it has postponed production at some of its plants in China as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread.

Saic Volkswagen--a joint venture between the German car maker and SAIC Motor--has postponed the production at its factories until Feb. 17, Volkswagen said. Only one of its plants, in Shanghai, will restart earlier, on Feb. 10.

FAW-Volkswagen, a joint venture between FAW Group and Volkswagen, will resume production in China on Feb. 10, except for its site in Tianjin which will resume one week later.

"We are working hard on getting back to normal production processes, facing challenges due to the nationwide re-starting of supply chains as well as limited travel options for our production employees," Volkswagen said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION 1.14% 21.25 End-of-day quote.-10.90%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.34% 166.42 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 250 B
EBIT 2019 18 096 M
Net income 2019 14 020 M
Finance 2019 21 584 M
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 5,91x
P/E ratio 2020 5,69x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 84 379 M
