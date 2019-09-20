Volkswagen : Presentation - ESG Convention
09/20/2019 | 03:22am EDT
Hiltrud D. Werner
Board of Management, Responsible for Integrity and Legal Affairs "Integrity and Compliance"
ESG Convention, Berlin, September 20, 2019
2
Auditor's 2
nd Annual Report | Structure
A
Introduction
B
The ICA's First Annual Report
C
The U.S. and California Consent Decrees
D
The Monitor's mandate and reporting under the Plea Agreement
E
Audit planning and methodology
F
The VW Defendants' reporting of violations
G
General obligations under the Consent Decrees
H
Recommended Actions from the ICA's First Annual Report
I
New Recommended Actions to achieve compliance
J
Injunctive relief related to the Product Development Process
K
The Whistleblower System
L
Additions to the employee survey
M
Additions to the Code of Conduct
N
Third-party EMS audits
O
The Second Annual Report by VW defendants
P
Next steps
ESG Convention, Berlin, September 20, 2019
3
Auditor's Recommended Actions
1
st Annual Report
7 Recommended Actions (RA) and
2 self-reported violations
RA 1
Design and implement additional monitoring and
auditing procedures
RA 2
Prepare an analysis of the Golden Rules
Follow up
implementation
RA 3
Prepare an assessment of the impact of the Golden
Rules audit reports
RA 4
Provide Code of Conduct training statistics
RA 5
Confirm effectiveness of the whistleblower case-
tracking process
RA 6
Provide documentation concerning California state
laws and regulations
RA 7
Distinguish between VW GOA and VW GOA
Chattanooga
ESG Convention, Berlin, September 20, 2019
2
nd Annual Report
5 Recommended Actions
RA 2.1
Complete updates on Golden Rules implementation
RA 5.1
Ensure actions to improve effectiveness of the
whistleblower case-tracking process are sufficient
RA 8
Provide data and analysis reports to the Independent
Compliance Auditor
RA 9
Develop a uniform approach to the assessments of
effectiveness
RA 10
For reported risks, perform scope analysis and ensure
accuracy of countermeasure reporting
4
Together4Integrity | Changing VW's Integrity and Compliance Culture
Role model for environment, safety and integrity
>200
685 entities
entities
2018
today
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
T4I as holistic program
Integrity and Compliance
to change Integrity and
on equal footing with
Compliance culture
highest strategic priorities
ESG Convention, Berlin, September 20, 2019
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.