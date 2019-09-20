Log in
Volkswagen : Presentation - ESG Convention

09/20/2019 | 03:22am EDT

Hiltrud D. Werner

Board of Management, Responsible for Integrity and Legal Affairs "Integrity and Compliance"

2nd ESG Convention of Volkswagen Group

DRIVE Volkswagen Group, Berlin, September 20, 2019

3rd Partial Consent Decree | Timeline

2017

2018

2019

2020

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Compliance Auditor

Apr 13

Jun 16

Jun 16

Effective

Retention

End of

Date

Date

Audit Period

Audit Period

Audit Period

Term

Jul 17

May 18

Aug 17

May 17

Aug 16

Mar 31

Jun 16

1st

1st

2nd

2nd

3rd

3rd

Audit

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Annual

Report

Report

Report

Report

Report

Report

Plan

(Draft)

(Final)

(Draft)

(Final)

(Draft)

(Final)

VW Defendants

Implement

Implement

Implement

Implement

Aug 17

Aug 16

ESG Convention, Berlin, September 20, 2019

2

Auditor's 2nd Annual Report | Structure

A

Introduction

B

The ICA's First Annual Report

C

The U.S. and California Consent Decrees

D

The Monitor's mandate and reporting under the Plea Agreement

E

Audit planning and methodology

F

The VW Defendants' reporting of violations

G

General obligations under the Consent Decrees

H

Recommended Actions from the ICA's First Annual Report

I

New Recommended Actions to achieve compliance

J

Injunctive relief related to the Product Development Process

K

The Whistleblower System

L

Additions to the employee survey

M

Additions to the Code of Conduct

N

Third-party EMS audits

O

The Second Annual Report by VW defendants

P

Next steps

ESG Convention, Berlin, September 20, 2019

3

Auditor's Recommended Actions

1st Annual Report

7 Recommended Actions (RA) and

2 self-reported violations

RA 1

Design and implement additional monitoring and

auditing procedures

RA 2

Prepare an analysis of the Golden Rules

Follow up

implementation

RA 3

Prepare an assessment of the impact of the Golden

Rules audit reports

RA 4

Provide Code of Conduct training statistics

RA 5

Confirm effectiveness of the whistleblower case-

tracking process

RA 6

Provide documentation concerning California state

laws and regulations

RA 7

Distinguish between VW GOA and VW GOA

Chattanooga

ESG Convention, Berlin, September 20, 2019

2nd Annual Report

5 Recommended Actions

RA 2.1

Complete updates on Golden Rules implementation

RA 5.1

Ensure actions to improve effectiveness of the

whistleblower case-tracking process are sufficient

RA 8

Provide data and analysis reports to the Independent

Compliance Auditor

RA 9

Develop a uniform approach to the assessments of

effectiveness

RA 10

For reported risks, perform scope analysis and ensure

accuracy of countermeasure reporting

4

Together4Integrity | Changing VW's Integrity and Compliance Culture

Role model for environment, safety and integrity

>200

685 entities

entities

2018

today 2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

T4I as holistic program

Integrity and Compliance

to change Integrity and

on equal footing with

Compliance culture

highest strategic priorities

ESG Convention, Berlin, September 20, 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:21:08 UTC
