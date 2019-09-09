Log in
Volkswagen : Presentation - IAA 2019 - Electro-Mobility Proof of Concept | Sales Strategy

09/09/2019 | 10:12am EDT

Electro-Mobility Proof of Concept | Sales Strategy Dr. Christian Dahlheim

Frankfurt | 9 September 2019

The Volkswagen Group is aware of its global responsibility and committed to the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement

2

Strong electrification of portfolio: significant increase worldwide in BEV deliveries by 2025 across all brands will support the intended CO2 compliance

Volkswagen Group* - estimated BEV Volume by Region (2019-2025)

> 70 models > 20%

≈ 3 Mio.

≈ 4%

Europe

China

≈ 1%

≈ 500T

NAR

RoW

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

* excl. Ducati

3

Governmental subsidies, lower TCO and drive to CO2 sustainability support customer demand for BEV

Cost of ownership

Leasing fee

Lower consumption costs

CO2 compliance policy of multinational

Lower maintenance costs

companies drives demand from fleet customers

Tax benefits

Source: Survey of CO2 compliance policy of ca. 190 multinational companies

4

ID.3 - Breaking down barriers

Charging infrastructure

330 km up

Elli

ionity

to 550 km

WLTP

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 14:11:03 UTC
