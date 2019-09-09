Volkswagen : Presentation - IAA 2019 - Electro-Mobility Proof of Concept | Sales Strategy

Electro-Mobility Proof of Concept | Sales Strategy Dr. Christian Dahlheim
Frankfurt | 9 September 2019
The Volkswagen Group is aware of its global responsibility and committed to the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement
2
Strong electrification of portfolio: significant increase worldwide in BEV deliveries by 2025 across all brands will support the intended CO2 compliance
Volkswagen Group* - estimated BEV Volume by Region (2019-2025)
> 70 models > 20%
≈ 3 Mio.
≈ 4%
Europe
China
≈ 1%
≈ 500T
NAR
RoW
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
* excl. Ducati
3
Governmental subsidies, lower TCO and drive to CO2 sustainability support customer demand for BEV
Cost of ownership
Leasing fee
Lower consumption costs
CO2 compliance policy of multinational
Lower maintenance costs
companies drives demand from fleet customers
Tax benefits
Source: Survey of CO2 compliance policy of ca. 190 multinational companies
4
ID.3 - Breaking down barriers
Charging infrastructure
330 km up
Elli
ionity
to 550 km
WLTP
5
