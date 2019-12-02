Volkswagen : Presentation - Levers to unleash value
12/02/2019 | 02:53am EST
Levers to unleash value
Dr. Herbert Diess
Chairman of the Board of Management Volkswagen AG
02/12/2019 - Frankfurt
Disclaimer
The following presentations contain forward-looking statements and information on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements may be spoken or written and can be recognized by terms such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "will" or words with similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. These assumptions relate in particular to the development of the economies of individual countries and markets, the regulatory framework and the development of the automotive industry. Therefore the estimates given involve a degree of risk, and the actual developments may differ from those forecast. The Volkswagen Group currently faces additional risks and uncertainty related to pending claims and investigations of Volkswagen Group members in a number of jurisdictions in connection with findings of irregularities relating to exhaust emissions from diesel engines in certain Volkswagen Group vehicles. The degree to which the Volkswagen Group may be negatively affected by these ongoing claims and investigations remains uncertain.
Consequently, a negative impact relating to ongoing claims or investigations, any unexpected fall in demand or economic stagnation in our key sales markets, such as in Western Europe (and especially Germany) or in the USA, Brazil or China, and trade disputes among major trading partners will have a corresponding impact on the development of our business. The same applies in the event of a significant shift in current exchange rates in particular relative to the US dollar, sterling, yen, Brazilian real, Chinese renminbi and Czech koruna.
If any of these or other risks occur, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, the actual results may significantly differ from those expressed or implied by such statements.
We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded.
This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.
1
Volkswagen with its strong brands is one of the largest players in the automotive industry - covering a wide range of customer needs
12 strong brands and > 150 markets
Vehicle production > 44 k per day
Global sales > 10.8 m. vehicles, market share > 12%1)
Cost-effective electrification of portfolio
Strong, future-ready own captive Financial Services
2
2018, Global Passenger Vehicles Market Share
Since 2017 we have been outperforming the industry…
Growth total markets vs. VW Group deliveries to customers
2016
2017
2018
1-102019
Market share
~0.00%
0.21%
0.56%
development
-0.26%
5.5%
4.3%4.3%
3.3%
0.6%
Deliveries
vs. previous year
-1.1%
-0.5%
-4.8%
Margin
7.9%2)
Operating
14.6
17,0
17.1
Profit1)
Excl. Ducati, MAN and Scania, LCVs only included in NAR and SAM
Total market
VW Group
1)
Before special items
3
2)
1-9 2019
…and even in a challenging environment we have been gaining market share
Growth total markets vs. VW Group deliveries to customers Jan - Oct. 2019 vs. 2018
World1)
total market
VW Group
-0.5 %
-4.8 %
2018 - 2019
North America
Europe
VW Group
VW Group
+2.6 %
-1.8 %
-1.2 %
-0.7 %
South America
China (incl. HK)
VW Group
VW Group
-5.6 %
-7.2 %
+0.1 %
-1.7 %
1) Excl. Ducati, MAN and Scania, LCVs only included in NAR and SAM
4
We continuously deliver on demanding financial targets
Key financial targets
Operating return on sales
BeforeSpecial Items
Return on investment
Automotive Division beforeSpecial Items
Capex ratio
Automotive Division
R&D cost ratio
Automotive Divison
Cash
a) Net Cashflow1)
Automotive Division
b) Net Liquidity
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2025
Actual
Actual
Actual
Outlook
Strategic
Strategic
Targets
Targets
6.7%
7.4%
7.3%
6.5-7.5%
6.5-7.5%
7-8%
13.9%
14.4%
13.1%
12-14%
12-14%2)
>14%2)
6.9%
6.4%
6.6%
6.5-7%
6%
6%
7.3%
6.7%
6.8%
6.5-7%
6%
6%
€ 4.9 bn
€ 10.3 bn
€5.6 bn
≥ €9 bn
≥ € 10 bn
> € 10 bn
€ 27.2bn
€ 22.4 bn € 19.4 bn
> € 15 bn
> € 20 bn
2)
2)
~10% of Group
turnover
Volkswagen Group
Delivering consistently on our top line strategic KPIs and reconfirming guidance
Record underlying cash flow generation levels
CAPEX and R&D Ratios on track
Already holistic investments in future included (hybridization, electric mobility and digitalization)
Dividend Pay-out-Ratio of 30% embedded in 5-year-planning
By 2022 at latest
Volkswagen has delivered a TSR of 28.5% over the past year
1) Excl. Diesel payments and M&A
2) Including the negative IFRS 16 impact, effective from 1st January 2019
5
TSR: Total Shareholder Return
However, our company valuation is not where it should be!
Market capitalization 20191)(€ bn)
208
2)
89
105
3)
56
55
47
47
45
56
34
31
29
45
23
21
20
1) As of 21/11/2019
3) Estimation Spring 2019
6
2) According to Morgan Stanley report from 26/09/2019
Source: Bloomberg
To ensure future profits, we drive a fundamental transformation towards electrification and digitalisation
Transformation
1
Electrical transformation:
Commitment to Paris goals 2050
Battery electric vehicles
Conventional platforms
Software & electric platforms
Transformation
Digital transformation:
2
We will become a leading
Fully networked vehicles
automotive software company
and autonomous driving
7
BEVs are the first choice as the most cost-efficient solution for CO2 reduction…
Measures for CO2 reduction in €/g CO2
95 €/g CO2
#1
Diesel ICE EU7
Gasoline ICE
Gasoline ICE Mild
Gasoline ICE
BEV MEB 1st
BEV MEB 2nd
Hybrid
Hybrid
Plug-In Hybrid
Generation
Generation
Example Volkswagen Brand: Ranking CO2 efficiency indicators (average) for selected CO2 measures
8
…therefore we based our strategy on dedicated BEV platforms already in 2015
1st wave
26 m. cars
Mission E Cross Turismo
~33 bn. invest
e-tron GT
ID.3
Battery supply secured
ID. Vizzion
3 World regions
Taycan
China, USA, Europe
e-tron
MEB Entry Family
ID. Buzz
Vision E
e-tron Sportback concept
ID. Crozz
2nd wave
Our advantage
• Strong group position in
EU/CN guarantees scale
effects
• Early decisions on
dedicated BEV
platforms unleash value
• Multi-brand platforms
in dedicated plants
provide efficiencies
9
Customers already experience comparable TCOs in 2020 - 2nd wave BEV will provide even more attractive TCOs
TCO comparison1)
€
Government
subsidies
Cost of Ownership
Cost / Leasing
Golf 7 TDI
e-Golf
ID.3
2nd wave MEB
(dedicated
(dedicated
(dedicated
ICE platform)
BEV platform)
BEV platform)
Including government subsidies for many customers BEV TCO are comparable to ICE TCO already today
2nd wave MEB cars will offer better TCOs than ICEs (even without government subsidies)
1) Schematic overview | TCO = Total Cost of Ownership
10
Based on strong customer interest, we will significantly increase our BEV deliveries
Volkswagen Group - BEV volume by regions
Europe
China
NAR
RoW
(BEV share of total Group Deliveries in %)
> 20%
e-tron
e-Bora
ID.3
e-Mii
≈ 3 mn units
Taycan
e-Lavida
el-Born
e-Citigo
Q2L e-tron
Moia Shuttle
e-tron SB
Taycan Sport Turismo
eTGE
e-Tharu
Vision iV
ID.Crozz
4%
≈ 1%
2019
2020*
2021*
2022*
2023*
2024*
2025*
* Target
11
Our dedicated BEV strategy enables us to meet CO2 requirements
ID.3
…we already started MEB development in 2015
CO2 target
[g/km]
Emissions
NEDC WLTP
…over fulfillment towards Paris 2050 goals
2
Powertrain distribution 100%
CO
26%*
1%*
6%*
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
* Europe only
Otto (conv.)
Diesel (conv.)
PHEV
BEV
CNG
HEV
12
We expect cost parity between BEVs and ICEs in the near future
Product cost development BEV vs ICE1)
cost1
Product BEV
Dedicated
platform
Scale effect
MEB
2nd Battery
generation
ICE
EU6
Cost parity
EU7
Time
1) Schematic overview
13
In the future, software will be a main differentiator in the automotive industry…
Today
100 million lines of code per vehicle
Approximately $ 10 per line of code
Example: Navi system 20 million lines of code
Tomorrow
> 200 - 300 million lines of code are expected
Level 5 autonomous driving will take up to 1 billion lines of code
