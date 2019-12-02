Log in
VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Volkswagen : Presentation - Levers to unleash value

0
12/02/2019 | 02:53am EST

Levers to unleash value

Dr. Herbert Diess

Chairman of the Board of Management Volkswagen AG

02/12/2019 - Frankfurt

Disclaimer

The following presentations contain forward-looking statements and information on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements may be spoken or written and can be recognized by terms such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "will" or words with similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. These assumptions relate in particular to the development of the economies of individual countries and markets, the regulatory framework and the development of the automotive industry. Therefore the estimates given involve a degree of risk, and the actual developments may differ from those forecast. The Volkswagen Group currently faces additional risks and uncertainty related to pending claims and investigations of Volkswagen Group members in a number of jurisdictions in connection with findings of irregularities relating to exhaust emissions from diesel engines in certain Volkswagen Group vehicles. The degree to which the Volkswagen Group may be negatively affected by these ongoing claims and investigations remains uncertain.

Consequently, a negative impact relating to ongoing claims or investigations, any unexpected fall in demand or economic stagnation in our key sales markets, such as in Western Europe (and especially Germany) or in the USA, Brazil or China, and trade disputes among major trading partners will have a corresponding impact on the development of our business. The same applies in the event of a significant shift in current exchange rates in particular relative to the US dollar, sterling, yen, Brazilian real, Chinese renminbi and Czech koruna.

If any of these or other risks occur, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, the actual results may significantly differ from those expressed or implied by such statements.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded.

This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

1

Volkswagen with its strong brands is one of the largest players in the automotive industry - covering a wide range of customer needs

12 strong brands and > 150 markets

Vehicle production > 44 k per day

Global sales > 10.8 m. vehicles, market share > 12%1)

Cost-effective electrification of portfolio

Strong, future-ready own captive Financial Services

2

  1. 2018, Global Passenger Vehicles Market Share

Since 2017 we have been outperforming the industry…

Growth total markets vs. VW Group deliveries to customers

2016

2017

2018

1-102019

Market share

~0.00%

0.21%

0.56%

development

-0.26%

5.5%

4.3%4.3%

3.3%

0.6%

Deliveries

vs. previous year

-1.1%

-0.5%

-4.8%

Margin

7.9%2)

Operating

14.6

17,0

17.1

Profit1)

Excl. Ducati, MAN and Scania, LCVs only included in NAR and SAM

Total market

VW Group

1)

Before special items

3

2)

1-9 2019

…and even in a challenging environment we have been gaining market share

Growth total markets vs. VW Group deliveries to customers Jan - Oct. 2019 vs. 2018

World1)

total market

VW Group

-0.5 %

-4.8 %

2018 - 2019

North America

Europe

VW Group

VW Group

+2.6 %

-1.8 %

-1.2 %

-0.7 %

South America

China (incl. HK)

VW Group

VW Group

-5.6 %

-7.2 %

+0.1 %

-1.7 %

1) Excl. Ducati, MAN and Scania, LCVs only included in NAR and SAM

4

We continuously deliver on demanding financial targets

Key financial targets

Operating return on sales

BeforeSpecial Items

Return on investment

Automotive Division beforeSpecial Items

Capex ratio

Automotive Division

R&D cost ratio

Automotive Divison

Cash

a) Net Cashflow1)

Automotive Division

b) Net Liquidity

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2025

Actual

Actual

Actual

Outlook

Strategic

Strategic

Targets

Targets

6.7%

7.4%

7.3%

6.5-7.5%

6.5-7.5%

7-8%

13.9%

14.4%

13.1%

12-14%

12-14%2)

>14%2)

6.9%

6.4%

6.6%

6.5-7%

6%

6%

7.3%

6.7%

6.8%

6.5-7%

6%

6%

€ 4.9 bn

€ 10.3 bn

€5.6 bn

≥ €9 bn

≥ € 10 bn

> € 10 bn

€ 27.2bn

€ 22.4 bn € 19.4 bn

> € 15 bn

> € 20 bn

2)

2)

~10% of Group

turnover

Volkswagen Group

  • Delivering consistently on our top line strategic KPIs and reconfirming guidance
  • Record underlying cash flow generation levels
  • CAPEX and R&D Ratios on track
    • Already holistic investments in future included (hybridization, electric mobility and digitalization)
  • Dividend Pay-out-Ratio of 30% embedded in 5-year-planning
    • By 2022 at latest
  • Volkswagen has delivered a TSR of 28.5% over the past year

1) Excl. Diesel payments and M&A

2) Including the negative IFRS 16 impact, effective from 1st January 2019

5

TSR: Total Shareholder Return

However, our company valuation is not where it should be!

Market capitalization 20191) (€ bn)

208

2)

89

105

3)

56

55

47

47

45

56

34

31

29

45

23

21

20

1) As of 21/11/2019

3) Estimation Spring 2019

6

2) According to Morgan Stanley report from 26/09/2019

Source: Bloomberg

To ensure future profits, we drive a fundamental transformation towards electrification and digitalisation

Transformation

1

Electrical transformation:

Commitment to Paris goals 2050

Battery electric vehicles

Conventional platforms

Software & electric platforms

Transformation

Digital transformation:

2

We will become a leading

Fully networked vehicles

automotive software company

and autonomous driving

7

BEVs are the first choice as the most cost-efficient solution for CO2 reduction…

Measures for CO2 reduction in €/g CO2

95 €/g CO2

#1

Diesel ICE EU7

Gasoline ICE

Gasoline ICE Mild

Gasoline ICE

BEV MEB 1st

BEV MEB 2nd

Hybrid

Hybrid

Plug-In Hybrid

Generation

Generation

Example Volkswagen Brand: Ranking CO2 efficiency indicators (average) for selected CO2 measures

8

…therefore we based our strategy on dedicated BEV platforms already in 2015

1st wave

26 m. cars

Mission E Cross Turismo

~33 bn. invest

e-tron GT

ID.3

Battery supply secured

ID. Vizzion

3 World regions

Taycan

China, USA, Europe

e-tron

MEB Entry Family

ID. Buzz

Vision E

e-tron Sportback concept

ID. Crozz

2nd wave

Our advantage

Strong group position in

EU/CN guarantees scale

effects

Early decisions on

dedicated BEV

platforms unleash value

Multi-brand platforms

in dedicated plants

provide efficiencies

9

Customers already experience comparable TCOs in 2020 - 2nd wave BEV will provide even more attractive TCOs

TCO comparison1)

Government

subsidies

Cost of Ownership

Cost / Leasing

Golf 7 TDI

e-Golf

ID.3

2nd wave MEB

(dedicated

(dedicated

(dedicated

ICE platform)

BEV platform)

BEV platform)

Including government subsidies for many customers BEV TCO are comparable to ICE TCO already today

2nd wave MEB cars will offer better TCOs than ICEs (even without government subsidies)

1) Schematic overview | TCO = Total Cost of Ownership

10

Based on strong customer interest, we will significantly increase our BEV deliveries

Volkswagen Group - BEV volume by regions

Europe

China

NAR

RoW

(BEV share of total Group Deliveries in %)

> 20%

e-tron

e-Bora

ID.3

e-Mii

≈ 3 mn units

Taycan

e-Lavida

el-Born

e-Citigo

Q2L e-tron

Moia Shuttle

e-tron SB

Taycan Sport Turismo

eTGE

e-Tharu

Vision iV

ID.Crozz

  • 4%

≈ 1%

2019

2020*

2021*

2022*

2023*

2024*

2025*

* Target

11

Our dedicated BEV strategy enables us to meet CO2 requirements

ID.3

…we already started MEB development in 2015

CO2 target

[g/km]

Emissions

NEDC WLTP

…over fulfillment towards Paris 2050 goals

2

Powertrain distribution 100%

CO

26%*

1%*

6%*

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

* Europe only

Otto (conv.)

Diesel (conv.)

PHEV

BEV

CNG

HEV

12

We expect cost parity between BEVs and ICEs in the near future

Product cost development BEV vs ICE1)

cost1

Product BEV

Dedicated

platform

Scale effect

MEB

2nd Battery

generation

ICE

EU6

Cost parity

EU7

Time

1) Schematic overview

13

In the future, software will be a main differentiator in the automotive industry…

Today

  • 100 million lines of code per vehicle
  • Approximately $ 10 per line of code
  • Example: Navi system 20 million lines of code

Tomorrow

  • > 200 - 300 million lines of code are expected
  • Level 5 autonomous driving will take up to 1 billion lines of code

120

Lines of Code

[Million]

100

80

60

40

20

0

Vehicle Debian

Face-

MS

F-35

LinuX

Android

Google

5.0

book

Office

Fighter

Kernel

Chrome

2013

Jet

3.1

1200

Lines of Code per Model

[Million]

1000

800

600

400

200

0

2005

2010

2015

2020

2025

…therefore, we invest 7 billion Euro in a dedicated software organisation and will start operation in January 2020

A strong team…

Software experts

>10.000

Connected Car

7.000

+46%

Intelligent Cockpit

Driver Assistance Systems &

Automated Driving

Vehicle Motion/ Energy

Service Platform

Cross-functional

2020

2025

More customer value…

  • Always up-to-date functions in all vehicles
  • Higher residual values
  • Lower maintenance downtimes

…develops software in-house

  • Increase in-house share software development from 10% to 60%
  • All news cars on VW.OS from 2025 on
  • Migrate parallel solutions to gain scale, e.g. One Infotainment & One cloud

…less complexity for us

~ 0.5 bn

synergies by 2025 from

standardisation of

• Cost reduction due to

infotainments

Example

  • significantly lower direct material cost
  • reduced development cost
  • smoother new vehicle launches
  • reduced warranty cost

15

We rigorously allocate capital and seek intelligent partnerships…

Platform scale

Software Cloud /

Autonomous Driving

Battery

Production

16

…and continue to drive cost reduction initiatives

Selected examples

Synergies

Personnel cost

Zero-based budgeting

through structural

reduction

program 2020

improvements

• "Zukunftspakt" VW brand:

• Tight alignment of cost with

• Single-brand cross-

(gross) Headcount reduction

strategic priorities

functional responsibility for

>10,600 since the start of

Technical development

synergetic vehicle families

the Zukunftspakt1)

Investments

• One-for-all Engineering

• "Roadmap Digitale

Sales and Marketing

• Worldwide logistics systems

Transformation" VW brand:

• Elimination of redundant

optimisation

up to -4,000 jobs (indirect)

until 20232)

activities across brands

• New market area concept

  • "Audi.Zukunft": agreement with workers council, up to - 9,500 jobs until 2025

1) Net reduction > 6,900, status 09/2019

17

2) Direct: additional productivity improvements to secure mid-/long-term competitiveness (+5% improvement p.a. until 2023)

We group our vehicles in synergy families in order to realise substantial savings

Today

  • Successful market positioning
  • Brand-specificdesign
  • Synergistic concepts
  • High share of carry over parts
  • Scale effects through modular platform concept

Skoda Karoq

Seat Ateca

(Launch 2017)

(Launch 2016)

Target picture - 1st wave

  • 4 cross-brand synergy families
  • Cross-functionallead responsibility in one brand

1st Model family

2nd Model family

3rd Model family

4th Model family

18

We capture further synergies through "one-for-all" module engineering and reduce complexity significantly

Dedicated module strategies with one lead developer - example front seats

  • Uniform, standardized seat mounting for all brands and platforms
  • One dedicated high seater module (SUV)
  • One dedicated low seater module (Sedan)
  • 30% less modules
  • 60% less variation

Planned complexity reduction - example engine-gearboxcombinations

within MQB [EU28]:

-40%

100

≈60

20192024

VW: -36% engine- / gearbox combinations in Golf 8 vs. Golf 7

19

We are convinced that we have a strong Investment Proposition

Shaping

mobility -

for generations

to come.

  • Strong brands with clear positioning and great products that inspire customers
  • A leading position in China with global footprint and value creating growth
  • Fully committed to "Go to Zero" and shaping e-mobility
  • Transforming to one of the leading automotive software players
  • Business portfolio optimisation and rigorous allocation of capital
  • Taking complexity out and pushing for industry-leading economies of scale
  • Delivering on demanding financial targets and committed to dividend pay out ratio

Unleash value

Integrity as the foundation of a successful business

20

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 07:52:01 UTC
