Volkswagen : Presentation - Press Audio Webcast and Conference Call - Interim Report Jan - Mar 2020

04/29/2020 | 03:08am EDT

Business significantly impacted

by Covid-19 pandemic

Interim Report January - March 2020

Press Call, April 29, 2020

Disclaimer

The following presentations contain forward-looking statements and information on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements may be spoken or written and can be recognized by terms such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "will" or words with similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. These assumptions relate in particular to the development of the economies of individual countries and markets, the regulatory framework and the development of the automotive industry. Therefore the estimates given involve a degree of risk, and the actual developments may differ from those forecast. The Volkswagen Group currently faces additional risks and uncertainty related to pending claims and investigations in a number of jurisdictions in connection with findings of irregularities relating to exhaust emissions from diesel engines in certain Volkswagen Group vehicles. The degree to which the Volkswagen Group may be negatively affected by these ongoing claims and investigations remains uncertain.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 (commonly referred to as coronavirus) has negatively impacted economic and social conditions in primary markets of Volkswagen, including China and Europe, as public, private, and government entities have implemented containment measures. The continued spread of COVID-19 has caused shortages of necessary materials and parts from suppliers directly or indirectly affected by the outbreak and has caused operational disruptions and interruptions at Volkswagen's production facilities, which led to production downtimes. The COVID-19 pandemic and the respective containment measures might continue to have a negative impact in the future.

A negative development relating to ongoing claims or investigations, the continuation of COVID-19, an unexpected fall in demand or economic stagnation in our key sales markets, such as in Western Europe (and especially Germany) or in the USA, Brazil or China, and trade disputes among major trading partners will have a corresponding impact on the development of our business. The same applies in the event of a significant shift in current exchange rates in particular relative to the US dollar, sterling, yen, Brazilian real, Chinese renminbi and Czech koruna.

If any of these or other risks occur, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, the actual results may significantly differ from those expressed or implied by such statements.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded.

This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

2

Media Webcast and Conference Call: January - March 2020

Frank Witter

Dr. Christian Dahlheim

Peik von Bestenbostel

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Group Sales

Head of Communications

Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG

3

Development Car Market vs. Volkswagen Group1)

(Growth y-o-y in deliveries to customers, January - March 2019 vs. 2020)

Car Market VW Group

-13.1%

-12.9%

North America (incl. LCV)

Car Market VW Group

-14.9%

-4.2%

South America (incl. LCV)

Car Market VW Group

-23.3%

-23.0%

World2)

Car Market VW Group

-23.4%

-18.9%

Europe

Car Market VWGroup

-31.2%

-33.5%

China3)-40.2%-35.1%

Asia Pacific

1) Volkswagen Group Passenger Cars excl. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 2) Incl. Light Commercial Vehicles in North America & South America 3) Incl. Hong Kong

4

China: Total Market - Plan 2020 vs. Previous Year

5

Scenarios for Macro Economic Development

6

Volkswagen Group - Key Figures

(January - March 2019 vs. 2020)

Deliveries Revenue

in million vehicles

in billion euros

Operating Profit1)

in billion euros

Operating Margin1)

-23.0%

2.6

2.0

2019

2020

60.0

-8.3%

55.1

2019

2020

-81.4%

4.8

0.9

2019

2020

-6.5pp

8.1%

1.6%

2019

2020

1) Before Special Items; No Special Items in Q1/2020

7

Performance of Passenger Car Brands

(January - March 2019 vs. 2020)

Revenue (€bn)

Operating Margin1)

Revenue (€bn) Operating Margin1)

Revenue (€bn) Operating Margin1)

21.5

19.0

2019

2020

4.3%

2.5%

2019 2020

13.8

12.5

8.0%

0.1%

2019 2020

2019 2020

5.2

5.4

2019 2020

15.9%

9.8%

2019 2020

Revenue (€bn)

Operating Margin1)

Revenue (€bn) Operating Margin1)

Revenue (€bn) Operating Margin1)

4.9 4.9

8.3%

6.3%

3.1

2.6

2.9%

-1.9%

3.3

2.7

8.8%

0.5%

2019 2020

2019 2020

2019 2020

2019 2020

2019 2020

2019 2020

1) Before Special Items; No Special Items in Q1/2020

8

Performance of Truck & Bus Brands

(January - March 2019 vs. 2020)

Vehicles & Services

Industrial Business

Revenue(€bn) Operating Margin1)

Revenue (€bn)

3.4

3.0

2019 2020

Operating Margin1)

11.0%

8.6%

2019 2020

6.3

5.6

2019 2020

7.3%

2.4%

2019 2020

Commercial Vehicles

Revenue (€bn) Operating Margin1)

3.0

2.6

3.8%

-3.2%

2019 2020

2019 2020

1) Before Special Items; No Special Items in Q1/2020

9

Volkswagen Group - Outlook for 20201)

Deliveries to

customers

('000 vehicles)

Sales revenue

(€ billion)

Operating

return on sales

(%)

10,8 11,0

2018 2019

235,8 252,6

2018 2019

7,3 2)

7,6 2)

2018

2019

significantly below prior year

2020

significantly below prior year

2020

Operating result severely below prior year

However, positive

2020

1) In light of Corona, under constant review 2) Before Special Items

10

Thank you!

We are happy to take your questions now.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 07:07:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
