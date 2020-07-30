Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Presentation - Press Webcast and Conference Call - Half-Yearly Financial Report 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 03:16am EDT

Managing Covid-19

Interim Report January - June 2020

Media Webcast and Conference Call, July 30, 2020

Disclaimer

The following presentations contain forward-looking statements and information on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements may be spoken or written and can be recognized by terms such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "will" or words with similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. These assumptions relate in particular to the development of the economies of individual countries and markets, the regulatory framework and the development of the automotive industry. Therefore the estimates given involve a degree of risk, and the actual developments may differ from those forecast. The Volkswagen Group currently faces additional risks and uncertainty related to pending claims and investigations in a number of jurisdictions in connection with findings of irregularities relating to exhaust emissions from diesel engines in certain Volkswagen Group vehicles. The degree to which the Volkswagen Group may be negatively affected by these ongoing claims and investigations remains uncertain.

The outbreak of COVID-19 (commonly referred to as coronavirus) has negatively impacted and may continue to impact economic and social conditions in some of Volkswagen's primary markets, including China and Europe, as public, private, and government entities implement containment and quarantine measures. The continued spread of COVID-19 may cause shortages of necessary materials and parts from suppliers directly or indirectly affected by the outbreak and may cause operational disruptions and interruptions at Volkswagen's production facilities, leading to significant production downtimes

A negative development relating to ongoing claims or investigations, the continuation of COVID-19, an unexpected fall in demand or economic stagnation in our key sales markets, such as in Western Europe (and especially Germany) or in the USA, Brazil or China, and trade disputes among major trading partners will have a corresponding impact on the development of our business. The same applies in the event of a significant shift in current exchange rates in particular relative to the US dollar, sterling, yen, Brazilian real, Chinese renminbi and Czech koruna.

If any of these or other risks occur, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, the actual results may significantly differ from those expressed or implied by such statements.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded. This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

2

Media Webcast and Conference Call: January - June 2020

Frank Witter

Dr. Christian Dahlheim

Peik von Bestenbostel

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Group Sales

Head of Communications

Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG

3

Revised Dividend Proposal: Prudent Approach in light of circumstances

Euro

6.50

6.56

4.80

4.86

4.80

4.86

Pay-out ratio

20.4%

20.4%

24.5%

24.5%

18.1%

18.1%

Ords

Prefs

Ords

Prefs

Ords

Prefs

Dividend 2019

Dividend 2020

Dividend 2020

proposal as of February

revised proposal as of July 29th

Carry over of remaining net retained profit of 855 million Euro to 2021

Volkswagen AG still fully committed to the strategic target of a 30% payout ratio!

3

Volkswagen Group - Key Figures

(January - June 2019 vs. 2020)

Sales

Revenue

(in million vehicles)

(in billion euros)

Operating Profit1)

Operating Margin1)

(in billion euros)

-30.0%

5.3

3.7

2019

2020

-23.2%

125.2

96.1

2019

2020

10.0

8.0%

-0.8

-0.8%

2019

2020

2019

2020

1) Before Special Items

5

Development Car Market vs. Volkswagen Group1)

(Growth y-o-y in Deliveries to Customers, January - June 2019 vs. 2020)

Car Market VWGroup

-25,2%

-26,1%

North America (incl. LCV)

Car Market VW Group

-40,8%

-33,9%

South America (incl. LCV)

  1. Volkswagen Group Passenger Cars excl. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
  2. Incl. Light Commercial Vehicles in North America & South America
  3. Incl. Hong Kong

Car Market VW Group

-28,1%

-26,7%

World2)

Car Market VW Group

-37,4%

-35,6%

Europe

Car Market VW Group

-23,4%

-16,9%

China3) -22.0%

-16.9%

Asia Pacific

6

Development World Car Market vs. Volkswagen Group Car Deliveries to Customers1)

(Growth y-o-y, January to June 2019 vs. 2020)

Car Market VW Group

-4.4%

-10.0%

-17.2%

-16.6%

-19.8%

-28.1%-26.7%

-25.8%

-34.1% -32.1%

-37.4%-37.7%

-43.6%

-48.0%

HY1

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

1) Volkswagen Group Passenger Cars excl. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, incl. LCV in North America & South America

7

We are entering a new era of electro mobility

ID.3 Pro Performance, 150 kW / combined power consumption in kWh/100 km: 16.9 - 15.4 (WLTP); 15.4 - 14.5 (NEDC); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0

ID.3 Pro S, 150 kW / combined power consumption in kWh/100 km: 17.7 - 15.9 (WLTP); 14.1 - 13.5 (NEDC); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0

8

Performance of Passenger Car Brands

(January - June 2019 vs. 2020)

€bn

Revenue

OperatingProfit1)

44.1

28.6

2.3

-1.5

2019

2020

2019 2020

€bn

Revenue

Operating Profit1)

28.8

2.3

20.5

-0.6

2019 2020

2019 2020

€bn

Revenue

12.2 11.2

2019 2020

Operating Profit1)

2.1

1.1

2019 2020

€bn

Revenue

10.2

7.5

Operating Profit

0.8

0.2

€bn

Revenue

Operating Profit

6.3

3.7

0.2

-0.3

€bn

Revenue

Operating Profit

6.5

0.5

4.2

-0.3

2019 2020

2019 2020

1) Before Special Items

2019 2020

2019 2020

2019 2020

2019 2020

9

Performance of Truck & Bus Brands

(January - June 2019 vs. 2020)

€bn

Industrial Business

Revenue

Operating Profit

13.3

9.9

1.0

-0.3

2019

2020

2019 2020

€bn

Vehicles & Services

Revenue

Operating Profit

7.1

0.8

5.3

0.2

2019 2020

2019 2020

€bn

Commercial Vehicles

Revenue

OperatingProfit

6.3

4.7

0.2 -0.4

2019 2020

2019 2020

10

Volkswagen Group - Outlook 20201)

Deliveries to

Customers

(million vehicles)

Sales revenue

(€ billion)

Operating

return on sales

(%)

+1.3%

10.8 11.0

2018 2019

+7.1%

235.8 252.6

2018 2019

7.32) 7.62)

2018 2019

significantly below prior year

2020

significantly below prior year

2020

Operating result (before and including Special Items)

severely below prior year

However, positive

2020

1) In light of Corona, under constant review 2) Before Special Items

11

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 07:15:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:18aVOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
DJ
03:16aVOLKSWAGEN : Presentation - Press Webcast and Conference Call - Half-Yearly Fina..
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:53aVOLKSWAGEN : Swung to Pretax Loss in 1st Half; Cuts Dividend Proposal
DJ
01:46aVOLKSWAGEN : Business at the Volkswagen Group and its brands was strongly affect..
PU
01:40aPEUGEOT : VW cuts dividend as H1 profits plunge on pandemic sales drop
RE
12:57aAuto industry set to put brakes on central Europe's COVID-19 recovery
RE
12:48aURGENT : Toyota group likely to have sold most cars in world for Jan.-June
AQ
12:47aFACTBOX : Central Europe's car makers hit by COVID-19 pandemic
RE
12:16aPEUGEOT : VW cuts dividend as first-half profits plunge on pandemic sales drop
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 212 B 249 B 249 B
Net income 2020 3 123 M 3 673 M 3 673 M
Net cash 2020 23 901 M 28 110 M 28 110 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 71 229 M 83 829 M 83 773 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 670 011
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 163,88 €
Last Close Price 137,64 €
Spread / Highest target 75,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.90%83 829
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-16.61%174 684
DAIMLER AG-19.19%49 931
BMW AG-20.30%45 255
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-14.23%44 553
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-28.06%37 680
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group