Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Presentation - UniCredit Automotive Conference 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

Leading the Transformation.

Volkswagen AG

UniCredit Automotive Credit Conference, 24 - 25 June 2020

Disclaimer

The following presentations contain forward-looking statements and information on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements may be spoken or written and can be recognized by terms such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "will" or words with similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. These assumptions relate in particular to the development of the economies of individual countries and markets, the regulatory framework and the development of the automotive industry. Therefore the estimates given involve a degree of risk, and the actual developments may differ from those forecast. The Volkswagen Group currently faces additional risks and uncertainty related to pending claims and investigations in a number of jurisdictions in connection with findings of irregularities relating to exhaust emissions from diesel engines in certain Volkswagen Group vehicles. The degree to which the Volkswagen Group may be negatively affected by these ongoing claims and investigations remains uncertain.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 (commonly referred to as coronavirus) has negatively impacted and may continue to impact economic and social conditions in some of Volkswagen's primary markets, including China and Europe, as public, private, and government entities implement containment and quarantine measures. The continued spread of COVID-19 may cause shortages of necessary materials and parts from suppliers directly or indirectly affected by the outbreak and may cause operational disruptions and interruptions at Volkswagen's production facilities, leading to significant production downtimes

A negative development relating to ongoing claims or investigations, the continuation of COVID-19, an unexpected fall in demand or economic stagnation in our key sales markets, such as in Western Europe (and especially Germany) or in the USA, Brazil or China, and trade disputes among major trading partners will have a corresponding impact on the development of our business. The same applies in the event of a significant shift in current exchange rates in particular relative to the US dollar, sterling, yen, Brazilian real, Chinese renminbi and Czech koruna.

If any of these or other risks occur, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, the actual results may significantly differ from those expressed or implied by such statements.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded.

This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

Volkswagen Investor Update

Volkswagen AG

Alexander Hunger - Group Investor Relations Bjoern Reinecke - Head of Financial Markets

Volkswagen Financial Services

Bernd Bode - Head of Group Treasury and Investor Relations Katja Hauer - Investor Relations

Leading the Transformation.

Deliveries to Customers

Development World Car Market vs. Volkswagen Group Car Deliveries to Customers1)

(Growth y-o-y in deliveries to customers, January to May 2020 vs. 2019)

1) Volkswagen Group Passenger Cars excl. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 2) incl. LCV in North America & South America

5

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:40 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN AG
10:26aVOLKSWAGEN : Presentation - UniCredit Automotive Conference 2020
PU
05:07aEUROPE : European stocks hit by fears of new virus wave
RE
03:37aVOLKSWAGEN : in Talks to Acquire French Car Rental Group Europcar -Reuters
DJ
02:27aVolkswagen explores acquisition of car rental group Europcar - sources
RE
06/23ONE BECOMES TWO : world premiere of the new Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake
PU
06/23AUDI : and FC Bayern launch "Audi Digital Summer Tour"
AQ
06/23VOLKSWAGEN : Seven weeks after the initial announcement of the company's plans t..
PU
06/23Wirecard 'disaster' piles on pressure for corporate reform in Germany
RE
06/23VOLKSWAGEN : EU countries, lawmakers agree deal on class action lawsuits
RE
06/22VOLKSWAGEN : Scores of Volkswagen's Mexico staff test positive for coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 215 B 242 B 242 B
Net income 2020 3 622 M 4 082 M 4 082 M
Net cash 2020 7 835 M 8 831 M 8 831 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
Yield 2020 1,87%
Capitalization 71 080 M 80 544 M 80 121 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 670 011
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 156,46 €
Last Close Price 136,20 €
Spread / Highest target 77,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.72%80 544
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.60%179 268
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-7.10%46 716
DAIMLER AG-24.88%44 957
BMW AG-20.14%42 745
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-28.28%37 566
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group